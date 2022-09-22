Patrick Reed added to Dunhill field despite “slap in the face”

LIV Golf star Patrick Reed is heading back to Scotland after being added to the field for next week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The 2018 Masters champion – an honorary life member of the DP World Tour – has stoked controversy in recent weeks as part of a cohort of LIV players taking part in a series of events on the European circuit.

His inclusion on the roster for St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie means there are now 17 players to have played at least one event on the breakaway tour in the field.

Reed was among several rebels to take part in the BMW PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth. He is the bookmakers’ favourite at this week’s Cazoo Open de France.

In between those two events, he took part in LIV’s invitational in Chicago where he was part of the victorious 4 Aces team.

His recent appearances on the DP World Tour come despite complaints about the treatment he has received from tour chiefs.

Despite being the only major winner in the field at Le Golf National, he has not been included in any marquee groups and was omitted from the press conference schedule and pro-am.

Speaking to the Telegraph, he described the treatment he has received as a “slap in the face”.

“At the end of the day, it's just my golf that I have control over,” he said.

“I'm here to support the Tour, France and all the people who are here. But I don't see why we can't move from the LIV to the European Tour like we usually move from the PGA Tour to the European Tour.

“A lot of players understand and support my choice and have nothing against me. I didn't feel any animosity against me from them."

During Thursday’s first round Reed opted to ignore requests from DP World Tour chiefs not to wear LIV-branded clothing, with the league’s logo appearing on his cap and shirt.