search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPatrick Reed against playing Ryder Cup with no fans

Golf News

Patrick Reed against playing Ryder Cup with no fans

By Michael McEwan23 June, 2020
Patrick Reed Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2020 Team USA Whistling Straits COVID-19 coronavirus
Patrick Reed

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed is the latest high-profile player to reject talk of playing the Ryder Cup behind closed doors.

A report in today’s edition of The Guardian claims that the coronavirus-enforced postponement of this year’s match is imminent. It now looks increasingly likely that it will take place some time in 2021.

Given the choice between that and playing the match at Whistling Straits without supporters, American talisman Reed is in no doubt as to which is the best of two bad scenarios.

• Westwood responds to Rory's criticism

• US broadcaster calls for Masters to be re-named

“You want to have that banter back and forth with the crowds,” said Reed, who famously ‘shushed’ European supporters at Gleneagles on his debut in 2014. 

“If you're a home team, you basically want that 12th man. If you're the away team, you're expecting to kind of going into a hostile environment.

“Without fans, it just seems like it would be hard for everyone to kind of get up and show the emotion that you normally would whenever you have fans there.”

Adding that postponing the match would be “disappointing”, Reed said: “You always look forward to being able to play and represent your country, especially in the Ryder Cup.

• DJ under fire for 'disgusting' behaviour

• So Yeon Ryu makes incredible gesture

“It's just kind of one of those things that with the unfortunate times and the scary times we're going through right now that the PGA and both teams, they need to make the best decision, not just what's best for the people and the players but also the best thing for the history of the tournament.

“I would prefer them to push it back to where we can have fans than to go out and play without fans.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2020

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Arrange your next round with ArrangeARound.com
Video reveals STUNNING new clubhouse for Glasgow Golf Club
Bryson DeChambeau in angry confrontation with cameraman
WATCH - This is the worst drive you'll ever see a pro hit
Paul Lawrie: The benevolent pro who keeps on giving

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow