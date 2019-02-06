search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPatrick Reed apologised to US teammates in group chat after Ryder Cup

Golf News

Patrick Reed apologised to US teammates in group chat after Ryder Cup

By bunkered.co.uk06 February, 2019
Patrick Reed Brooks Koepka Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Team USA Jim Furyk Jordan Spieth Le Golf National
Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed apologised to his US teammates in a group chat message sent after the Ryder Cup, Brooks Koepka has revealed.

Reed stole the headlines in the event's aftermath, blaming captain Jim Furyk for breaking up his pairing with Jordan Spieth, criticising Spieth for ‘not wanting to play with him’, as well as hitting out at the existence of the ‘buddy system’ to determine pairings in an explosive interview with the New York Times.

However, Koepka – speaking to WFAN’s Boomer and Gio show – shed some more light on Reed’s antics in the days after the pounding in Paris.

• WATCH - Spieth & Reed hug it out at Torrey

• Reed's mother-in-law wades into Ryder Cup row

“Patrick, funnily enough I texted him on Monday or Tuesday [after the Ryder Cup], I was in Scotland playing and I got a text from him, a group chat, and like he said, ‘Don’t believe everything you read’.

Patrick Reed1

Koepka said Reed then followed up with an apology to the US team’s group.

“Obviously the things with Patrick, it just kind of took on a life of its own. We’ve got a group text, and there were some texts that were sent, and he kind of apologised for some things.”

• Reed responds to questions over Ryder Cup reputation

• Jim Furyk shoots down Reed's criticism

But the three-time major winner certainly has no issues with the reigning Masters champion. Far from it, in fact.

“I like Patrick, Patrick’s a good dude,” he said. “He just beats to his own drum. He’s very family-oriented, kinda sticks to himself. He’s not out playing practice rounds with a lot of guys. He’s got his wife, his caddie, his team which is kind of around him. And he’s a successful player; he’s good at what he does.”

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2018

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Jim Furyk

Related Articles - Jordan Spieth

Related Articles - Le Golf National

Golf News

Phil Mickelson just achieved this feat for first time in 21 years
'Cautious optimism' for long-term future of 'Scotland's Augusta'
Golf legend calls on Sergio Garcia to take 'self-imposed break'
New state-of-the-art HQ for St Andrews Links
The R&A issues clarification of controversial caddie alignment rule

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
play button
How to create more body turn
Callaway
play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
See all videos right arrow