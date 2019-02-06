Patrick Reed apologised to US teammates in group chat after Ryder Cup

Patrick Reed apologised to his US teammates in a group chat message sent after the Ryder Cup, Brooks Koepka has revealed.



Reed stole the headlines in the event's aftermath, blaming captain Jim Furyk for breaking up his pairing with Jordan Spieth, criticising Spieth for ‘not wanting to play with him’, as well as hitting out at the existence of the ‘buddy system’ to determine pairings in an explosive interview with the New York Times.

However, Koepka – speaking to WFAN’s Boomer and Gio show – shed some more light on Reed’s antics in the days after the pounding in Paris.



“Patrick, funnily enough I texted him on Monday or Tuesday [after the Ryder Cup], I was in Scotland playing and I got a text from him, a group chat, and like he said, ‘Don’t believe everything you read’.

Koepka said Reed then followed up with an apology to the US team’s group.

“Obviously the things with Patrick, it just kind of took on a life of its own. We’ve got a group text, and there were some texts that were sent, and he kind of apologised for some things.”



But the three-time major winner certainly has no issues with the reigning Masters champion. Far from it, in fact.

“I like Patrick, Patrick’s a good dude,” he said. “He just beats to his own drum. He’s very family-oriented, kinda sticks to himself. He’s not out playing practice rounds with a lot of guys. He’s got his wife, his caddie, his team which is kind of around him. And he’s a successful player; he’s good at what he does.”