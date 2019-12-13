search
Golf News

Patrick Reed blasted for making light of "cheating"

By Michael McEwan13 December, 2019
Patrick Reed has been roundly condemned on social media after he made light of his alleged cheating last weekend during the second day of the Presidents Cup.

Reed, 29, has been at the centre of a storm ever since footage of him appearing to improve his lie in a waste area during the third round of the Hero World Challenge went viral.

Fellow pros, including Anne van Dam, Eddie Pepperell and Cameron Smith, have all strongly criticised the former Masters champion's behaviour.

On day two of this week's Presidents Cup, where Reed is part of Tiger Woods' American side that is taking on an Internationals side captained by Ernie Els, the furore flared up again.

Playing alongside Webb Simpson in their fourballs match with Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, Reed was lining up a putt on the 11th hole at Royal Melbourne when somebody in the crowd yelled: 'Miss!'

After converting the putt, Reed then cupped his hand to his ear and then used his putter to mimic a shoveling action - a direct reference to his Hero World Challenge antics.

Watch it here...

Naturally, people were unimpressed...

Reed and Simpson, incidentally, ended up losing their match to Leishman and Ancer.

What do you make of Patrick Reed's behaviour leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

