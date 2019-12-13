Patrick Reed blasted for making light of "cheating"

Patrick Reed has been roundly condemned on social media after he made light of his alleged cheating last weekend during the second day of the Presidents Cup.

Reed, 29, has been at the centre of a storm ever since footage of him appearing to improve his lie in a waste area during the third round of the Hero World Challenge went viral.



Fellow pros, including Anne van Dam, Eddie Pepperell and Cameron Smith, have all strongly criticised the former Masters champion's behaviour.



• Tour pro blasted for Greta Thunberg tweet

• PGA Tour winner arrested in prostitution sting



On day two of this week's Presidents Cup, where Reed is part of Tiger Woods' American side that is taking on an Internationals side captained by Ernie Els, the furore flared up again.

Playing alongside Webb Simpson in their fourballs match with Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, Reed was lining up a putt on the 11th hole at Royal Melbourne when somebody in the crowd yelled: 'Miss!'

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES



After converting the putt, Reed then cupped his hand to his ear and then used his putter to mimic a shoveling action - a direct reference to his Hero World Challenge antics.



Watch it here...



Patrick Reed having some fun with the crowd. #QuickHitspic.twitter.com/RFEz6kgaUQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 13, 2019

Naturally, people were unimpressed...



Some fun? GTFOH — Kyle Marcolla (@mizzougolf) December 13, 2019

That takes some balls. I cheated, got caught, lied about it, now I think it’s funny. Good luck with that. Golf fans remember.

— Ray Brown (@Raybrown1959Ray) December 13, 2019

Having some fun? Be more tone deaf.. wow — DarrylEnglish (@dmoney9311) December 13, 2019

Not to offend anyone , but he is a cancer to this team, the entire PGA and the world of golf. Selfishness has no spot in sports or life. — BRITT LAUGHINGHOUSE (@blaughinghouse1) December 13, 2019

The tour suspends guys for weed and taking an unapproved medicine, but when it comes to cheating there’s 0 action. What a joke! — kevin hogue (@krhogue62) December 13, 2019

Reed and Simpson, incidentally, ended up losing their match to Leishman and Ancer.



Your thoughts?

What do you make of Patrick Reed's behaviour leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

