search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPatrick Reed: Caddie takes aim at "haters"

Golf News

Patrick Reed: Caddie takes aim at "haters"

By Michael McEwan01 February, 2021
Patrick Reed Kessler Karain Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines PGA Tour Tour News caddies Instagram
Patrick Reed And Caddie Kessler Karain

The caddie for Patrick Reed has taken to social media to mount a robust defence of his under-fire boss.

Reed has been widely criticised by a large section of golf fans following an incident during Saturday's third round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

The former Masters champion claimed embedded ball relief after pulling his approach shot from a fairway bunker into the left rough - that in spite of the fact television footage showed that the ball had, quite clearly, bounced, making it highly improbable that it could have been embedded.

The 30-year-old was adamant neither he nor anyone in his group saw the ball bounce and marked his ball and picked it up before a rules official could inspect the lie.

• Rory involved in similar incident to Reed

• Chamblee slaughters Reed over rules row

• Plans in place to re-open closed Scots club

He was cleared to take a free drop later absolved of wrongdoing by PGA Tour officials.

Reed went on to win the tournament but the victory was overshadowed by the incident, which prompted some of his fellow pros to take aim at him. 

Xander Schauffele said "the talk amongst the boys isn't great" adding "he's protected by the tour and that's all that matters". Lanto Griffin added that it "kind of pisses us off".

However, if anybody was expecting to hear any contrition coming from the Reed camp, they can think evidently think again. 

On Instagram, Reed's caddie - and brother-in-law - Kessler Karain posted a pointed message to the 30-year-old American's critics. 

• FOR SALE - Greg Norman's Florida home 

• US names new Presidents Cup captain

Posing with a flag from Torrey Pines, Karain wrote: "This one is to all you haters out there. Go get you a gallon of haterade you gon need it! So proud of my bro @preedgolf."

This isn't the first time Karain has defended his player's honour. 

After Reed was accused of cheating at the 2019 Hero World Challenge, Karain got into an altercation with a fan during the Presidents Cup in Australia just weeks later, an incident that saw him kicked out of the event. 

Following his ninth PGA Tour victory, Reed is immediately back in action this week. He's flying 8,500 miles from San Diego to the Middle East where he's due to tee it up in the Saudi International on the European Tour.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Kessler Karain

Related Articles - Farmers Insurance Open

Related Articles - Torrey Pines

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - caddies

Related Articles - Instagram

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
play button
HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
Ping
play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

CONFIRMED! Big-name trio to appear at virtual Scottish Golf Show
“Very good possibility” of fans at Open says R&A chief
R&A and USGA lay groundwork for Bifurcation
Patrick Reed: Caddie takes aim at "haters"
Path To Victory Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
Timing your strike
Watch
See all videos right arrow