Patrick Reed could play Scottish Open despite LIV switch

Golf News

Patrick Reed could play Scottish Open despite LIV switch

By Jamie Hall01 July, 2022
Patrick Reed Mike Lorenzo Vera

Tour chiefs have not ruled out the possibility of Patrick Reed playing in the Genesis Scottish Open – despite his switch to LIV Golf.

Suspensions have been handed down by the PGA Tour to its members taking part in LIV events.

They have already confirmed those playing LIV’s event in Portland this week have been added to the banned list.

As the Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, LIV players are also not permitted to play there, while DP World Tour members have also been given £100,000 fines.

• Pelley issues scathing response to LIV threat

• LIV stars threaten DP World Tour with court

However, Reed remains listed in the preliminary field for the showdown at Renaissance Club next week under category one - “winners of the Race to Dubai and majors”.

That is by virtue of his victory in the 2018 Masters.

bunkered.co.uk asked both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour for clarification on whether Reed, an honorary member of the European organisation, would be able to play. 

Neither confirmed whether the former green jacket winner will be banned.

However, a spokesman for the European circuit said: “We are in contact with Patrick Reed in relation to his participation in Oregon this week and are therefore not in a position to provide any further comment at this stage.”

• Zalatoris responds to LIV speculation

• LIV Golf responds to 9/11 protests

Reed is one of a number of big names to have joined LIV Golf ahead of its second event, which is taking place at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland this week.

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Matt Wolff are among the others to have joined the breakaway league, which is funded by the Saudi government’s public investment fund.

