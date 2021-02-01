search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPatrick Reed defends actions amid new 'cheating' storm

Golf News

Patrick Reed defends actions amid new 'cheating' storm

By Michael McEwan30 January, 2021
Patrick Reed Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines PGA Tour Tour News Rules of Golf Cheating CBS Sports Amanda Balionis
Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed has mounted a robust defence of himself amid accusations that he cheated during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Reed, who shares the lead at Torrey Pines going into the final round, found himself at the centre of yet another rules controversy after an incident that occurred on the tenth hole during Saturday's penultimate round. 

After pulling his approach from a fairway bunker into the left rough at the tenth, Reed called in a rules official to check on whether or not his ball was embedded - but not before having already picked up his ball and despite television footage showing that the ball had, quite clearly, bounced. 

• FOR SALE - Greg Norman's Florida home 

• Plans in place to re-open closed Scots club

• Lowry finally gets hands on AGW trophy

During the telecast, Reed could be heard telling the official - twice - that his ball hadn't bounced. The official accepted Reed's version of events and he was allowed a free drop, from which he went on to save par. 

Social media users were quick to condemn Reed - who has previous when it comes to the rules - for what many viewed as blatant cheating.

However, speaking to CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis after his round, Reed denied that he had done anything wrong.

Here's his explanation:

"The biggest thing was right after I hit the golf shot, we all saw the ball going left, the whole group did, and the ball just disappeared. None of us saw it bounce. So the first thing we do when we don’t see it bounce and the group doesn’t see it bounce, you ask the volunteer or whoever’s closest to that golf ball where it was. The volunteer said, ‘No, the ball did not bounce’ and, therefore, when that happened, I looked at my group and said, ‘Guys, she didn’t see it bounce either so I’ll mark this ball and see if it’s embedded.’ 

• US names new Presidents Cup captain

• Brooks Koepka announces shock split

"Once I marked it, the first I wanted to do was make sure I got the ball out of my hand because, you know, you don’t want to clean it or anything because you don’t know if it’s embedded yet. When I put my finger down there and I felt like it has broken ground, the first you do is you call in the rules official because, you know, you want the rules official to come over and make sure that it is. 

"The rules official came over and said, ‘Yes, this ball has broken the plane’ and with no-one seeing the ball bounce, that’s what we all saw. And so because of that, the rules official’s like, ‘Well, since no-one else has seen it bounce and it’s seven people, therefore, you get a free drop, free relief.’ At that point, we just go with what the rules official said and also with what the volunteers and we see.

"When we’re out there, we can’t see everything and when that happens you have to go with what the volunteers say and what the rules officials say. When all comes push and shove, we felt like we did the right thing and the rules officials say we did it absolutely perfectly and, with that being said, we moved on and continued playing."

Asked by Balionis if, with the benefit of hindsight, he would have still have picked up his ball before the rules official had arrived on the scene, Reed was adamant. 

"Yes because when you have three players including yourself, three caddies and a volunteer who’s within five yards of that golf ball and no-one says it bounced, you’re going to mark it and check to see if that ball’s embedded. That’s what every player does."

• Senior Tour pro bemoans cancelled season

• New coach but no gear deal for former world No.1

He added: "I had no clue about it until I walked into scoring and had a rules officials standing there. He had his cell phone out and he said, ‘Hey guys, I want you to come over and I want to watch something.’ So we were like, ‘okay’ and we watched it and he said, ‘I just want to let you know that what transpired was textbook. You did exactly what you’re supposed to do.’"

World No.11 Reed, chasing his ninth PGA Tour title, shares the 54-hole lead at Torrey Pines with Mexican Carlos Ortiz.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Farmers Insurance Open

Related Articles - Torrey Pines

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - Cheating

Related Articles - CBS Sports

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
play button
HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
Ping
play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

CONFIRMED! Big-name trio to appear at virtual Scottish Golf Show
“Very good possibility” of fans at Open says R&A chief
R&A and USGA lay groundwork for Bifurcation
Patrick Reed: Caddie takes aim at "haters"
Path To Victory Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
Timing your strike
Watch
See all videos right arrow