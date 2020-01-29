Patrick Reed defiant in face of continued "cheating" criticism

Patrick Reed says that he’s determined not to let the enduring controversy surrounding his alleged cheating in December’s Hero World Challenge affect him.



The former Masters champion was roundly condemned after footage of him improving his lie in a waste area during the tournament in the Bahamas went viral.

Fellow professionals, including Cam Smith, Chris DiMarco, Anne van Dam and Eddie Pepperell, openly condemned his behaviour, whilst he was heckled by fans at both the Presidents Cup and Sentry Tournament of Champions.



Earlier this month, it was revealed that a lawyer representing Reed had sent a “cease and desist” letter to Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, demanding that he doesn’t repeat assertions that the 29-year-old cheated.



However, ahead of this week’s Saudi International, Reed told reporters that he won’t let the continuing storm get in his way.

“Honestly for me, I try to go out there and play golf day-by-day and live life the way I need to handle myself on and off the golf course, and if I do that, that's all I can control,” he said. “I can't control what people say, what people write or anything like that.

“All I can control is what I do, and if I'm happy, I feel like I'm living the right way.



“That's what I have to do because at the end the day, you can't please everyone, and if you allow naysayers or people to write things that are negative to affect you, then it's going to affect your ultimate goal and that's to play the best golf we can.”

Asked if he felt some people had crossed a line in their criticism of him, he added: “There are always people that cross the lines. That happens. But those are the things where you just have to keep your head down, keep plugging and continue playing the best golf you can.”