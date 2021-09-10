search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPatrick Reed doesn't seem happy with Ryder Cup snub...

Golf News

Patrick Reed doesn't seem happy with Ryder Cup snub...

By Michael McEwan09 September, 2021
Patrick Reed Ryder Cup Steve Stricker Team USA Whistling Straits Twitter
Patrick Reed

Steve Stricker says that Patrick Reed took the news that he would not be receiving a pick for this month's Ryder Cup match like a "true champion".

That doesn't mean he necessarily agreed with the US captain's decision.

Reed, 31, was surprisingly overlooked by Stricker for one of his six wild cards, the skipper preferring instead to go with Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth and rookies Xander Schauffele, Harris English, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler.

Former Masters champion Reed had been heavily favoured to get the nod on account of his talismanic performances in the match over the past few years. Since making his debut in 2014 at Gleneagles, Reed has amassed a 7-3-2 record, earning the nickname 'Captain America' in the process.

• Stricker explains Reed's Ryder Cup omission

• US Ryder Cup team completed with wild cards

However, that wasn't enough to persuade Stricker, the United States captain explaining that question marks over Reed's health following a recent stay in hospital and a lack of tournament rounds tilted the scales against him.

Whilst Reed hasn't publicly commented on that decision, his social media activity since the picks were announced should leave people in no doubt as to his feelings.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner's Twitter account has liked a huge number of tweets from other users questioning Stricker's decision to sideline him.

Amongst them were this tweet from a user with the handle @JRREV2 who wrote: "Wow where is Patrick @PReedGolf all you guys snubbed Captain America that would be like the European Team not picking Poulter or Garcia are you all for real guys it’s a popularity contest by the young guns this failure is all yours now Steve you are the team captain Politics."

• R&A announces Open's return to Royal Portrush

Another tweet liked by Reed's account said: "Wait, WTF @stevestricker. @PReedGolf was left off the Ryder cup team? How the hell do you leave the best short game in world off @RyderCupUSA"

A claim from another user that Reed had been "stabbed in the back" by Stricker also got a like from the account.

Reed was at the centre of some controversy following the most recent edition of the Ryder Cup in 2018.

In the wake of the United States' humbling at the hands of an inspired European team, he claimed that Jordan Spieth didn't want to play with him and questioned captain Jim Furyk's decision to bench him for two of the five sessions, saying: “For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don’t think it’s smart to sit me twice.”

• QUIZ: Name Mickelson's Ryder Cup teammates

His wife and mother-in-law also waded into the debate.

Since that match, Reed has also found himself at the centre of two separate "cheating" controversies, with questions raised over incidents at the Hero World Challenge in December 2019 and the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year. The former saw him widely jeered by supporters at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia and caused his caddie - who confronted one of hecklers - sent home early from the competition.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Steve Stricker

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Related Articles - Twitter

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
Titleist
play button
FINDING THE PERFECT IRON | Callaway Apex custom fitting
Callaway
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 4
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
THE WEDGES FOR EVERY GREENSIDE SHOT – Callaway JAWS Full Toe review
Callaway JAWS Full Toe
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Voting extended for Scottish Golf Tourism Awards
Brooks Koepka believes he will break Jack Nicklaus' major record
Where will future editions of the Ryder Cup be played?
Bryson DeChambeau has "wrecked hands" preparing for Long Drive event
"It's a bit odd" - Brooks Koepka gives his thoughts on Ryder Cup

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow