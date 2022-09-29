Patrick Reed files fresh $750m defamation lawsuit

Patrick Reed has launched a fresh defamation lawsuit seeking $750million in damages.

The 2018 Masters champion sued Golf Channel and US TV golf analyst Brandel Chamblee in Texas last month in a suit which has now been withdrawn.

However, he has now lodged a fresh complaint in Florida which also names US-based golf journalists Damon Hack, Shane Bacon and Eamon Lynch, as well as the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and their commissioners Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley.

The suit, filed by Reed’s attorney Larry Klayman, alleges the defendants are guilty of “conspiracy, defamation, injurious falsehood and tortious interference”.

“These malicious attacks have created hate, aided and abetted a hostile workplace environment, and have caused substantial financial and emotional damage and harm to Mr Reed and his family,” Klayman said in a statement.

In a 96-page document it lists 42 “causes of action” where the group are alleged to have committed the offences, including allegations of cheating.

It lists many of the same claims as the original suit, including that the defendants displayed “a pattern and practice of defaming Mr Reed” and that they actively targeted him over a nine-year period in order to “destroy his reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment for him”.

As a result, the suit claims Reed missed out on several multi-million dollar sponsorship contracts.

Since he and his wife own grindworksUSA, the country’s distributor for the Japanese equipment company, the suit also alleges the defendants are “intentionally and maliciously destroying” sales of the brand’s products.

Reed has won nine times on the PGA Tour but has been suspended since signing for LIV Golf earlier this year. He is also an honorary life member of the DP World Tour.

Since joining LIV, he has been part of the 4 Aces lineup which has won the tour’s team event four times in a row.