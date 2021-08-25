Patrick Reed hospitalised with pneumonia

Patrick Reed has had a difficult few weeks.



An ankle injury forced the American to withdraw from The Northern Trust, an event which he won back in 2019, before a scare saw Reed hospitalised with pneumonia.

While the final round of The Northern Trust concluded on Monday, Reed, 31, revealed in a statement that he’s been at hospital in Houston fighting double-pneumonia.

“The good news is, my ankle is okay,” Reed wrote in the statement on the PGA Tour website.

“The bad news is I’ve been in the hospital with bilateral pneumonia. I’m on the road to recovery, once I’m cleared from the doctors – I look forward to returning. I wish you all the best and I can’t wait to get back out there!

“Thank you so much for your support,” he continued, “it means a lot to me. Also, a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at The Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.”

Reed has now officially withdrawn from this week’s BMW Championship – the second event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

It will mean that Reed won’t have played since the WGC-FedEx St. Jude, where he sprained his ankle.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner came into the week sitting in 22nd spot on the FedEx Cup standings. With only the top-30 progressing to the TOUR Championship, Reed is at risk of missing out, something which he has not done since 2013.