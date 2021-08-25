search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPatrick Reed hospitalised with pneumonia

Golf News

Patrick Reed hospitalised with pneumonia

By Ryan Crombie24 August, 2021
PGA Tour Patrick Reed golf latest Tour News FedEx Cup BMW Championship
Patrick Reed Hospital

Patrick Reed has had a difficult few weeks.

An ankle injury forced the American to withdraw from The Northern Trust, an event which he won back in 2019, before a scare saw Reed hospitalised with pneumonia.

While the final round of The Northern Trust concluded on Monday, Reed, 31, revealed in a statement that he’s been at hospital in Houston fighting double-pneumonia.

• Dominant Korda good for game says Matthew

• Nordqvist claims "special win" at Women's Open

“The good news is, my ankle is okay,” Reed wrote in the statement on the PGA Tour website

“The bad news is I’ve been in the hospital with bilateral pneumonia. I’m on the road to recovery, once I’m cleared from the doctors – I look forward to returning. I wish you all the best and I can’t wait to get back out there! 

“Thank you so much for your support,” he continued, “it means a lot to me. Also, a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at The Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.”

Reed has now officially withdrawn from this week’s BMW Championship – the second event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

• Matthew picks three rookies for Solheim team

• European Tour trio secure PGA Tour cards

It will mean that Reed won’t have played since the WGC-FedEx St. Jude, where he sprained his ankle.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner came into the week sitting in 22nd spot on the FedEx Cup standings. With only the top-30 progressing to the TOUR Championship, Reed is at risk of missing out, something which he has not done since 2013.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - golf latest

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - BMW Championship

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE WEDGES FOR EVERY GREENSIDE SHOT – Callaway JAWS Full Toe review
Callaway JAWS Full Toe
play button
PERFORMANCE THAT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND – PING i59 irons review
Ping
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 3
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
HOW COMFY ARE SKECHERS GOLF SHOES?
Skechers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Patrick Cantlay downplays Bryson DeChambeau incident
Tiger Woods’ old putter sells for mind-blowing sum at auction
Golf Care: Lack of insurance could put thousands at risk
WATCH: Former Masters champ hits ace with a DRIVER
Motocaddy boosts prizes for Scottish PGA EuroPro event

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your swing on a better plane
Watch
play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow