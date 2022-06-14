search
Golf News

Patrick Reed is latest to commit future to LIV Golf

By Michael McEwan11 June, 2022
Patrick Reed LIV Golf PGA Tour Tour News
Patrick Reed Saudi

Hot on the heels of Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed has become the latest player to sign with the LIV Golf Series.

The former Masters champion has committed his future to the Saudi-funded circuit and is expected to make his debut in its upcoming tournament in Portland.

“The growing roster of LIV Golf players gets even stronger today with a player of Patrick Reed’s calibre," said Greg Norman, LIV Golf's CEO and Commissioner. 

• Official: DeChambeau signs with LIV Golf

• Report: PGA Tour pro makes $10m LIV switch

"He has a proven track record as one of the most consistent competitors in pro golf and adds yet another big presence at our tournaments.

"He’s a major champion who has had a significant impact playing international team competitions, and he’ll bring another impressive dynamic to our team-based format at LIV Golf.”

In agreeing a deal with LIV Golf, Reed will also now be suspended by the PGA Tour in line with an announcement made by commissioner Jay Monahan on Thursday. 

He will also not be eligible to represent the United States in the Presidents Cup.

• LIV Golf to apply for world ranking status

• DP World Tour undecided on LIV rebel

Reed is the ninth major champion to sign with the controversial new series where he will join compatriots including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. 

There is intensifying speculation that others, such as Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Jason Kokrak and Pat Perez, could soon follow suit.

