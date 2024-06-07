Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Patrick Reed has taken aim at the Official World Golf Rankings (again).

The American called it a “broken system” last October after the governing body ruled it would not award world ranking points to LIV golfers.

Now, the 33-year-old is disappointed to miss out on next week’s US Open which will bring an end to his streak of 41 consecutive major starts is over.

“I feel like the world ranking is not a reflection of where I should be and what events I should be in,” Reed said.

“But at the end of the day, I don’t make those decisions.

“It’s their call on special exemptions. They’re the ones that make those decisions and I just have to live with it, just continue doing what I do and play golf.”

Reed – who is competing at LIV Golf Houston this week – said it was his “best option” to skip US Open qualifying after making the cut at the PGA Championship.

It meant his final qualifier in Dallas was scheduled for the day after the final round at Valhalla Golf Club.

Reed chose that qualifier as it fell on a LIV Golf off-week and committed to it before receiving a special invite to compete in the second major of the year.

“Playing at a major championship, grinding for four days, then trying to get a flight out and get there… it wasn’t feasible,” Reed explained.

“Too much that I had to do to try to get there and line everything up. It wasn’t meant to be.”

However, Reed believes that his recent performances in ranking events validate his position as a top-ranked player and therefore in major championships.

From 11 eligible tournaments starting with last year’s Dubai Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, he has four top tens and eight top 25s, and has made the cut in all six major starts.

“If those events would carry over into a normal season throughout, there’d be no doubt I’d be in the majors,” Reed said.

“I’ll be well inside the top 20, probably top 15 in the world with those kinds of finishes consistently throughout the year.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.