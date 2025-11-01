Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Patrick Reed very rarely stops.

Even when the Ryder Cup was on a few weekends ago, the man once branded ‘Captain America’ for his antics in the match said he’d be busy on the practice ground and jet setting to his next tournament.

After a visit to Manila for an International Series event in the Philippines, Reed is here in Fanling to defend the LINK Hong Open, the historic title he won last year with the help of a 59. Next week the DP World Tour playoffs take place in the Middle East, where Reed will round out 2025 with a 31st start.

Before he ends another intrepid season, we sat down with Reed beside the 18th green at Hong Kong Golf Club to discuss his thoughts on that Ryder Cup, his LIV Golf future and the ongoing difficulties of dealing with his family being harassed…

Did you watch much of the Ryder Cup in the end?

Nah, so I saw very little of it on Friday morning, I was out practicing on Friday and then Saturday I went out early to practice before my flight to Scotland for the Dunhill. I wasn’t even bothering watching it on Sunday because I figured it was going to be a blowout. I landed in London, had a three-and-a-half hour layover and didn’t check any scores. But then when I got to Edinburgh – my clubs didn’t make it somehow so I was dealing with all that – and then finally when I figured that out, and I was driving to the hotel, I pulled out my phone and checked the scores, and I was like, wait a second, “what’s going on here?”

You sit there and you’re like, ‘how well they played Friday, Saturday – there’s no chance that’s going to get close. It just shows that its never over until it’s over. Golf’s a funny game. You can have it one day and the next day it’s like, where the heck did it go? And then all of a sudden it bounces back, you find it again. So that’s what I love about the game. But it was shocking to see. I wasn’t able to see much of it because of traveling and preparing for my own golf tournaments that I was playing. But it was crazy.

How did you feel about missing out and what were your conversations with Keegan Bradley?

I felt like I definitely could have helped out the team. I would had been a huge asset to that team. I had multiple conversations with Keegan, and he was very upfront with me and I knew it was an uphill battle to make the team, but at the end of the day, he decided to go a different direction. That’s up to the captain. He’s going to try to put the best team he feels like forward, and, you know, I mean, but I definitely felt like I could have helped that team out.

So who should be the next US captain?

Oh, gosh, I have no idea. That’s a great question. It’s such a weird one. I mean, none of us expected to see Keegan and for that name to come out, it was like, “wait, what?” It was still, I mean, I felt like he did a solid job. Let’s be honest, it wouldn’t matter who you put out Friday or Saturday. I mean, that European team from top to bottom played such solid golf that it’s going to be hard to beat. It was like when Tiger and I played Fleetwood and Molinari in France. It just didn’t matter what we were going to do. Those guys were playing so well that you weren’t going to beat them. Just like some matches when Jordan [Spieth] and I played together. You’re not going to touch it.

A number of contracts are up at LIV Golf. What does your future look like?

Right now we’re in the process of working with them and re-signing. I really enjoy being on LIV. I feel like it’s a great place to play and it’s an awesome new format. I love having that team aspect of it. It’s a place I feel like I’d love to stay, and my whole dream has always been to be a worldwide player, try to grow the game worldwide, and the only way you’re going to do that is by playing worldwide. I feel like being a part of LIV definitely allows me to have that type of schedule to be able to play around the world and touch different parts of basically every edge of the earth. It’s fun. I’m at the age where I can still do it, we’re young enough to be able to travel around the world. It’s only going to get harder as you get older and older, so I’ve enjoyed it, I’ve loved it. I look forward to getting back out there and playing, but really, it’s the places like this that are special.

And on the DP World Tour?

I’m still a full member and I’m an honorary lifetime member. I’m playing next week at Abu Dhabi and the following week in Dubai, so that’ll be ten events I’ll play this year on their tour. I’ve always talked to them whenever I joined LIV and they were in full support of me coming over and playing, and I’ve always enjoyed showing my support as the American that comes over and plays on their tour, even when I was on the PGA Tour. The cool thing is going over there, it’s all friendly banter and it’s all those football chants. There’s some that are trying to get underneath your skin, but some of them are so funny and so witty that I’m just like, ‘where do y’all come up with this stuff?’

Hopefully we can all figure this out sometime soon between all the tours and figure it out, because, you know, we need the guys all playing and whatever the back and forth between tours, at the end of the day the fans want to be able to get all the top players always playing together again, I mean, that’s what the fans want. That’s what they fans used to have, and I feel like we can still get back there at some point.

Is there actually a way that can happen though?

There’s always a way. There’s always a way that that can happen. It comes down to everyone needs to kind of let their ego down and just allow the players to play and allow us to do what we do. Allow the stars to play golf and go out and battle it out, because that’s what they want. We have an amazing leader in Scott O’Neill, and I feel like I don’t know much about the new leader on the PGA Tour, but I’ve heard some really good things about him, and Guy Kinnings [DP World Tour CEO], he used to be my agent, so I know him really well. I know he would do a really good job. He’s doing a really good job over there on the DP. I feel like they’ll figure something out but for me to say when, I have no idea. At the end of the day, I just try to play golf wherever I’m allowed to play.

You’ve had three top-tens since you won the Masters. You must feel you’ve got another Green Jacket in you?

That’s definitely the goal. The goal is still, obviously, to win the career Grand Slam, but I feel like the game’s solid enough. The biggest thing is just to keep on giving myself opportunities. You keep having high finishes at Augusta or any of the majors, all you need is just one or two shots here or there, and you have another one. We definitely feel confident around that place, and hopefully we can tap into that really good mojo I had last time and go get another win.

You spoke last week about your kids getting a hard time because of who you are. How do you balance dealing with that while being on the road as a golfer?

I mean, as a dad, it’s a lot harder. My kids don’t deserve it. I mean, I don’t deserve it. My family doesn’t deserve it. I feel like the world we live in these days, it’s always negative type of attitude – always trying to bring people down and attack people rather than trying to build everyone up. So it’s just confusing to me why everyone acts the way they do. So for me, it’s just trying to always talk to my kiddos and everything and just be like, ‘hey, just look at the positive sides.’ If we’re living the right way, doing the things that we feel is the right thing to do, that’s all you can do.

You’re always going to have people that agree with you and don’t agree with you. It’s impossible to sit here and try to please everyone. If you do that, you’re going to live a miserable life because it’s never going to work. But I feel like everybody needs to take a hard look in the mirror and take a step back. Because I mean, the amount of suicides and the amount of mental health issues and things like that from all the verbal abuse back from everyone, from social media to in person, it’s just uncalled for.

There’s a lot of things that people say that you sit there and you go: “if we weren’t at a golf course, there wasn’t a rope right there and you say something like that to some people, you’d be flat on your back.” Yet they think that they can just say whatever they want, they can get away with it. I feel like that’s a problem that needs to be fixed and people need to hold other people more accountable for it. Hopefully at some point that turns around, not just for me, for everyone. It’s not needed. It’s not wanted.

The way I heard the fans acted in New York was uncalled for. It’s embarrassing as an American. I mean, you don’t do that. You don’t act the way you did, say the things you say. Stuff like that that needs to be looked at, needs to be checked. It’s supposed to be a gentleman’s game and you go out there and some of the things that people say, it’s just appalling.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.