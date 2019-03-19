search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPatrick Reed reveals hole at Augusta that makes him uncomfortable

Golf News

Patrick Reed reveals hole at Augusta that makes him uncomfortable

By Michael McEwan19 March, 2019
Patrick Reed Augusta National The Masters Major Championships amen corner PGA Tour
Patrick Reed Masters

Such was the impressive job he did of tackling it last year as he won The Masters, Patrick Reed could be forgiven for not finding any part of Augusta National particularly fearsome.

And yet he does.

The American, who broke his major duck in Georgia last year, has revealed where on the famous old course he feels least comfortable – and it might surprise you.

• Reed reveals what he'll serve at Champions Dinner

• Rory thinks he has "great chance" of Masters win

“The 12th hole, I don't think is ever comfortable on that tee,” said the 28-year-old. “Even though it's such a short shot, you throw up grass behind the tee box, the wind is giving you one thing. You go halfway in between the tee box, basically where 11 green is, kind of in that opening area, you throw up grass, it's going a different direction. Then you look at the flag, it's going a different direction. 

Augusta National 12Th

“I feel like that's the most uncomfortable shot on the golf course, and it would be hard to believe that every player that plays there doesn't think the same thing considering you have such a small area to land the ball. 

• TV GUIDE | When and where to watch the 2019 Masters

• Punter lumps crazy sum on Tiger to win Masters

"You have so much trouble behind it and you have water short, and it's one of those that you have to hope you pick the correct wind because you have no clue what it's doing half the time when you're on that hole because it's usually swirling everywhere.”

Named ‘Golden Bell’, the par-3 12th forms part of Amen Corner. Reed played it in level-par last year, parring it the first two days, bogeying it in round three and then crucially birdieing it in he final round.

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Golf News

Patrick Reed reveals hole at Augusta that makes him uncomfortable
Karrie Webb: Golf should "aim to achieve" equal pay
"I was shaking like a leaf" - Niall Horan reacts to Guido Migliozzi win
The staggering detail about Rory McIlroy's $2.25m Players win
It's back! Sign-up now for bunkered Fantasy Golf '19

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to control your distances
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Callaway
See all videos right arrow