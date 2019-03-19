Such was the impressive job he did of tackling it last year as he won The Masters, Patrick Reed could be forgiven for not finding any part of Augusta National particularly fearsome.

And yet he does.

The American, who broke his major duck in Georgia last year, has revealed where on the famous old course he feels least comfortable – and it might surprise you.

“The 12th hole, I don't think is ever comfortable on that tee,” said the 28-year-old. “Even though it's such a short shot, you throw up grass behind the tee box, the wind is giving you one thing. You go halfway in between the tee box, basically where 11 green is, kind of in that opening area, you throw up grass, it's going a different direction. Then you look at the flag, it's going a different direction.

“I feel like that's the most uncomfortable shot on the golf course, and it would be hard to believe that every player that plays there doesn't think the same thing considering you have such a small area to land the ball.

"You have so much trouble behind it and you have water short, and it's one of those that you have to hope you pick the correct wind because you have no clue what it's doing half the time when you're on that hole because it's usually swirling everywhere.”

Named ‘Golden Bell’, the par-3 12th forms part of Amen Corner. Reed played it in level-par last year, parring it the first two days, bogeying it in round three and then crucially birdieing it in he final round.