Patrick Reed reveals menu for Masters Champions Dinner

Patrick Reed has revealed he intends to ‘fatten everyone up’ when he hosts the Champions Dinner at this year’s Masters.



As is customary, defending champion Reed will get to set the menu for the event attended by former winners of the season’s first major and, speaking to reporters in Hawaii ahead of this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, the 28-year-old shared his dinner plans.

“I'm going to go with a bone-in rib eye steak, mac and cheese, creamed spinach and creamed corn,” revealed Reed, who victory at Augusta National last year gave him his first major title.



“I was going to make multiple options, because some guys might not like steak. So there will be grilled chicken and probably some kind of seafood as well as probably a couple healthier options.

“I want to please everyone there. It's not just for me, it's for all the past champions and I want everyone to have a great time.”

The Champions Dinner, held on the Tuesday night of Masters week, has become one of the game’s great traditions, with past winners using it as an opportunity to get creative and show off a little bit of their heritage.



When he returned as defending champion in 1989, for example, Scotland’s Sandy Lyle served haggis, neeps and tatties. Yorkshire’s Danny Willett served a traditional Sunday roast when he took charge of proceedings in 2017, Sir Nick Faldo offered up fish and chips in 1997, whilst Jose Maria Olazabal served paella in 1995.