Patrick Reed set to make Asian Tour debut

Golf News

Patrick Reed set to make Asian Tour debut

By Jamie Hall02 August, 2022
Patrick Reed LIV Golf Asian Tour International Series PGA Tour
Patrick Reed Scottish Open

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed is set to make his debut on the Asian Tour’s International Series next week.

The 2018 green jacket winner will play in Singapore next week and Korea the following week.

News of his participation on the circuit comes just weeks after he put his decision to join LIV Golf down to a desire to play less golf and "spend more time at home with the family”.

• Pro roasted over PGA Tour complaints

• Tiger Woods turned down $700m LIV offer

“We have a smaller schedule,” Reed said after signing with the Saudi-funded rebel tour in June.

“And on top of it, just the quality of life for us as players now, you know, having less events, being able to spend more time at home with the family.

“If you have kids, being able to spend time with your children, and not sitting there and having to play three, four weeks in a row, then have a week off, and during that week off you're preparing trying to get ready for the next week.”

From next year the LIV Series will expand to 14 events with stops in Latin America and Australia as well as Europe, Asia and North America.

• Donald signs Ryder Cup contract after LIV approach

• LIV stars could play Ryder Cup amid legal fight

Players will also be expected to play on the International Series, which acts as a qualifying event for the main breakaway tour.

With many LIV signings stating their desire to play in the majors and regular events on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour – which they are currently suspended from – it means they could face a hectic schedule.

