Patrick Reed splits with PXG ahead of LIV debut

Patrick Reed has split with equipment sponsor PXG - less than six months after signing a deal with the Scottsdale brand.



Reed, 31, has been spotted playing non-PXG clubs in recent weeks and was photographed yesterday wearing a 'LIV Golf' baseball cap ahead of his debut on the Saudi-funded circuit this week.



He has been completely removed from the PXG website and is no longer listed amongst its 'Troops', the term the company uses for its brand ambassadors.

A source with knowledge of the matter told bunkered.co.uk that the former Masters champion is "no longer on staff" but added that this was "unrelated to LIV".



Reed was announced a PXG staffer on January 6 this year having been spotted using their clubs before Christmas.

“PXG is such a natural fit for me,” he said at the time. “I love the message they send and the brand they have built, and that takes a great team. I’m so excited to be a part of the PXG Troops and for what is to come.

“Safe to say, I’m very excited about this year.”

Reed is in Portland this week for the second LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament. The nine-time PGA Tour winner will be making his first appearance on the Greg Norman-fronted start-up having been confirmed as the latest player to defect to the circuit on June 11.

He joins Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia in an increasingly star-studded LIV Golf roster.