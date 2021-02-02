search
Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

Lessons

Path To Victory

Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

By Cameron Adam01 February, 2021
Patrick Reed Farmers Insurance swing analysis
Patrick Reed Swing Cover

Regardless of Reed's inability to avoid a rules dispute, you can’t deny he knows how to win.

Reed claimed his ninth PGA Tour victory with a plethora of talent playing catch up on Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

A drawer of the golf ball, his swing is both orthodox, and completely original. Let’s take a look at what the controversial American does really well.

• Fellow players hit out at Patrick Reed

• Tributes paid to prolific Scots amateur

Reed's set-up position, below, is primed for a draw. He aligns his feet, hips and shoulders right of his target which enables him to swing the club on an in-to-out path (essential for a draw).

Patrick Reed Swing Setup

Interestingly enough, his clubface is slightly open (toe points to the ground) at the top and, without any manipulation to his swing path, he would lack the make-up to hit his coveted draw shot.

Patrick Reed Open Clubface

This is where Reed shows exceptional ability and co-ordination. He re-routes the club and begins to shallow out his swing path so he can attack the ball from the inside.

You can see, below, the shaft going from a steep angle of attack, pointing straight down and inside the ball, to a flatter position with the shaft pointing outside the ball.

Patrick Reed Swing Sequence

If you struggle with a slice, or you would like to draw the ball, this is what you should pay attention to. You should feel like the clubhead drops on the inside and moves to the right at impact.

If you want a gauge for how much progress you are making, film your swing from down the line and check if the shaft of the club is pointing outside the ball. The closer you can get to that position, the more chance you have of creating an in-to-out path.

With the longer clubs in his bag, he slings his left foot out the way and clears his hips which also allows him to swing from the inside. This is an uncommon move, and rarely seen on the range of a PGA Tour event.

Patrick Reed Swing Sequence 2

• McIlroy involved in similar rules incident to Reed 

• No trophy but lots to celebrate for MacIntyre in Dubai

Reed is a unique character with a unique swing. Love him or loathe him, you will see him in the winner's circle again.

