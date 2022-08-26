search
Patrick Reed: Take a tour of the LIV Golf star's incredible home

Golf News

Patrick Reed: Take a tour of the LIV Golf star’s incredible home

By Jamie Hall24 August, 2022
Patrick Reed LIV Golf The Masters Golf News
Patrick Reed House

Ever wondered what home looks like for Patrick Reed?

Until now, few knew exactly what the former Masters champion’s abode looks like on the inside.

But last week, his address was revealed on court documents after he sued Golf Channel and Brandel Chamblee – and thanks to realtor.com, you can take a look for yourself.

The $3.9 million home in The Woodlands, Texas, was bought in 2019. It sits in the exclusive Carlton Woods Nicklaus development and measures 9.949 square feet.

We don’t know what changes, if any, have been made to the interior or the décor - but this gives us a flavour of how Reed, his wife Justine and their two children live their lives.

Let’s take the tour – hit NEXT to get started.

