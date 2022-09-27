search
Golf News

Patrick Reed U-turns on Dunhill entry

By Jamie Hall26 September, 2022
Just days after being added to the entry list for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Patrick Reed is no longer in the field.

The 2018 Masters champion appeared set to play at the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns after being included on Thursday. He was one of several LIV Golf players set to play.

But after missing the cut at the Cazoo Open de France and dropping out of the world’s top 50 for the first time in eight years, Reed is no longer listed.

The 32-year-old has played both the BMW PGA Championship and the DS Automobiles Italian Open on the DP World Tour in recent weeks, with LIV players’ presence at the former in particular attracting criticism.

Stars such as Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel claimed some rebels were only playing in order to obtain world ranking points, something they are not able to do on the breakaway tour as it is not yet sanctioned by OWGR.

Reed is an honorary life member of the DP World Tour, but in recent weeks has hit out at the treatment he has received at the hands of the circuit.

He claimed his log-in details for the tour have not worked for several weeks, and along with his LIV colleagues has been told he is not welcome at pro-ams or press conferences – something he described as a “slap in the face”.

He has, however, opted to ignore requests from DP World Tour officials to not wear LIV-branded clothing.

