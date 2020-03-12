search
Patrick Reed unfazed by prospect of hecklers at Sawgrass

Golf News

Patrick Reed unfazed by prospect of hecklers at Sawgrass

By Michael McEwan12 March, 2020
Patrick Reed The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass PGA Tour Cheating Hero World Challenge Heckling
Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed says he won’t be bothered if fans heckle him at this week’s PLAYERS Championship.

The former Masters champion has been widely criticised for his alleged cheating during the Hero World Challenge in December, and was loudly heckled at both the Presidents Cup and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

This week’s event, however, is the highest-profile tournament he has played in since the incident, and one that is typically a rowdy affair.

Not that Reed’s concerned.

“I think the PGA Tour has done a great job on the security and the fans,” said the 29-year-old. “I feel like, as a whole, the fans have been pretty good. You're always going to get a couple people here and there that are going to say something. That's normal, any sport you play.

“For me, when I get inside those ropes, I have a job to do and that's go out and play good golf and to have a chance to win on Sundays and to provide for my family and to go out and represent myself the best way I can. I feel like I've been doing that.”

Asked when he believes the noise currently engulfing him will die down, he replied: “Winning always helps everything. But really, at the end of the day, the noise goes away once y'all decide it goes away.

“I feel like the players and all of us have moved on, but at the end of the day all we can do is go out and continue playing good golf and doing what we're supposed to do.”

Reed has Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama in the opening two rounds at TPC Sawgrass.

