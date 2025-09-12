Sign up for our daily newsletter
Patrick Reed has offered a withering verdict on American players being paid to play at this month’s Ryder Cup.
For the first time in the match’s history, the Americans will be remunerated for competing in the showdown in New York.
Keegan Bradley’s men will each receive $500,000 (£370,000), with $300,000 going to charity and the rest to do with as they please.
In contrast, Luke Donald’s European team did not consider payment, with Rory McIlroy rather pointedly insisting: “I would pay for the privilege to play in the Ryder Cup.”
And on this thorny subject at least, McIlroy and Reed appear to share the same view.
“It’s one of those that I really think is unnecessary, to be honest with you,” Reed, dubbed ‘Captain America for his fiery role in previous showdowns, said at the BMW PGA Championship on Thursday.
“There are certain events that money means absolutely nothing and that’s one of them. Same thing with with the Olympics and things like that. But my biggest thing at Ryder Cup is, ‘if you’re gonna give money to players, have it all go to their charity or something like that. Do something good with it.”
Reed, who will not be watching the action at Bethpage, also suggested that the tight bond in the European locker room could give them an edge in the match.
“The actual brotherhood and camaraderie out here, you don’t really have in the States,” he said.
“I feel like they play a lot of team golf over here, growing up and everything.
“We don’t, even though you’re playing high school, college, there’s not a lot of team format. It’s go out, play individual. You count four, five scores and you move on.
“That’s definitely an edge that they have over here, the camaraderie and the tightness of the group. But I feel like we’ve recognised that in the US, and we’re working on it.”
