Patrick Reed: “What happened on the 17th hole was a non-issue"

Patrick Reed has tweeted to defend a drop he took at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic last week, describing it as a ‘non-issue.’

The LIV Golf player, who finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy in the event, took a drop from a tree on the 17th hole of his third round.

Reed identified his golf ball via a pair of binoculars, before taking a drop and making a bogey on the hole. However, some suggested that he was looking in the wrong tree, and that he should have been forced to go back to the tee.

Multiple rules officials were present when Reed took the drop, and later defended the 32-year-old, saying they were satisfied relief was taken correctly.

The former Masters champion took to Twitter, where he posted a screenshot of a text message, with the caption, “This is my statement regarding Dubai Desert Classic! Maybe it’s time we get back to playing some golf! Best wishes.”

See the full statement here, where Reed says he was not asked to identify the tree that his ball entered, but only the “distinctive markings” on his ball.

This is my statement regarding Dubai Desert Classic! Maybe it’s time we get back to playing some golf! Best wishes. pic.twitter.com/sTUHOHzkPF — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) January 31, 2023