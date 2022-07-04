Patrick Reed “withdrawn” from Scottish Open field

Patrick Reed has been removed from the field ahead of this week’s Genesis Scottish Open.

The 2018 Masters champ had been listed in the provisional field for the showdown at Renaissance Club despite a ban on those switching to LIV Golf taking part.

He was in the field under category one - “winners of the Race to Dubai and majors”.

However, late on Sunday the 31-year-old disappeared from the entry list on the DP World Tour website.

• Sergio Garcia in rant at DP World Tour stars



• Law earns "dream" major debut at St Andrews



A spokesman for the circuit said: “Patrick Reed has been withdrawn from the entry list for the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.”

Last week the tour said it was still “in contact” with Reed over his participation in East Lothian despite sanctions against the LIV rebels.

Those signing up for the Saudi-backed league were banned from the event, which is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, while those holding DP World Tour membership – including Reed, who is an honorary member - were handed £100,000 fines.

Reed was one of a number of big names to join LIV Golf for its second event in Portland, which took place at the weekend.

• LIV rebel "no longer welcome" at home club



• Zalatoris responds to LIV speculation



PGA Tour chiefs have already confirmed those holding membership who took part have been added to the list of players already suspended.

As well as Reed, that list now also includes Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, as well as the likes of Dustin Johnson and Talor Gooch who played in the first tournament at Centurion Club.