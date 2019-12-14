search
HomeGolf NewsPatrick Reed's caddie sent home from Presidents Cup after "punching fan"

Golf News

Patrick Reed's caddie sent home from Presidents Cup after "punching fan"

By Michael McEwan14 December, 2019
Patrick Reed And Caddie Kessler Karain

Patrick Reed's caddie has been sent home from the Presidents Cup after reportedly punching a fan following Saturday's play.

Kessler Karain has been barred from caddying for Reed in tomorrow's singles matches after the altercation that came after the former Masters third successive loss in this year's Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. 

Reed has been roundly heckled by the Australian crowd following his alleged cheating during last week's Hero World Challenge. Karain, who is also Reed's brother-in-law, finally snapped after a fan yelled "you f**king suck" at the American as they drove past in a cart.

"As a caddie, one of your jobs is to protect your player," Karain told ESPN. "And unlike several other sports, in golf fans can get pretty close to athletes. 

"We have been known for having fun with some good banter, but after hearing several fans in Australia for three days some had taken it too far, I had enough. And this gentleman was one of them.

"I got off the cart and shoved him, said a couple things, probably a few expletives. Security came and I got back in [the] cart and left. I don’t think there’s one caddie I know that could blame me. Unless his bones break like Mr Glass, the most harm done was a little spilled beer which I’m more than happy to reimburse him for."

However, an eye-witness to the incident has told bunkered.co.uk that Karain punched the fan in the chest. 

In a statement of his own, Reed said: “I respect the tour’s decision. We are all focused on winning the Presidents Cup tomorrow.” 

His coach Josh Gregory is expected to step in to carry his bag for the final day, where he will take on C.T. Pan in the third match out.

The Internationals side, captained by Ernie Els and seeking a first win in the match since 1998, currently lead 10-8.

