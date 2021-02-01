search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPaul Casey heaps praise on Ryder Cup 'contender' Robert MacIntyre

Golf News

Paul Casey heaps praise on Ryder Cup 'contender' Robert MacIntyre

By Michael McEwan31 January, 2021
Paul Casey Robert MacIntyre Dubai Desert Classic European Tour Tour News Scottish news Ryder Cup
Paul Casey

Paul Casey has lavished praise on Robert MacIntyre after out-duelling the young Scot to win the Dubai Desert Classic.

Casey, 43, claimed his 15th European Tour title at the expense of MacIntyre at Emirates Golf Club, turning his one-shot overnight advantage into an eventual four-shot victory.

However, the Englishman admitted to be hugely impressed by his 24-year-old playing partner, insisting that he would love to partner him in this year’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

• No trophy but lots to celebrate for Bob-Mac 

• Reed defends actions amid 'cheating' storm

• FOR SALE - Greg Norman's Florida home 

“He's got a very good demeanour,” said Casey. “I think the main thing is that I couldn't really see a weakness there. Great attitude. He's a good ball-striker. A lot of good attributes, good player. He's got a good brain.

“You know, I'd feel very comfortable standing next to him on the first tee at Whistling Straits. He's only going to get better and better and better, and pretty fearless.

“He's got a very strong possibility of being on Paddy's Ryder Cup team come later this year. He was brilliant. He was great to play with, and you can't always say that about guys. Really, he actually, if anything, helped me. So thanks, Bob.”

Casey declared himself “over the moon” to win the Dubai Desert Classic, particularly after last year’s COVID-19 impacted season.

• Plans in place to re-open closed Scots club

• R&A to team up with Modest! Golf

“Last year was just rubbish,” he said. “I didn't enjoy last year. So yeah, this is really cool.

“I'm in a good position. Golf courses are open in Arizona, which you can't say about a lot of places and I feel for my mates back in the UK where everything is shut. I've taken advantage of that and I've worked hard and played a lot of golf. And I'm like, I'm just going to make the most of this.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Paul Casey

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - Dubai Desert Classic

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
play button
HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
Ping
play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

CONFIRMED! Big-name trio to appear at virtual Scottish Golf Show
“Very good possibility” of fans at Open says R&A chief
R&A and USGA lay groundwork for Bifurcation
Patrick Reed: Caddie takes aim at "haters"
Path To Victory Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
Timing your strike
Watch
See all videos right arrow