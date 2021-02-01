Paul Casey has lavished praise on Robert MacIntyre after out-duelling the young Scot to win the Dubai Desert Classic.

Casey, 43, claimed his 15th European Tour title at the expense of MacIntyre at Emirates Golf Club, turning his one-shot overnight advantage into an eventual four-shot victory.

However, the Englishman admitted to be hugely impressed by his 24-year-old playing partner, insisting that he would love to partner him in this year’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

“He's got a very good demeanour,” said Casey. “I think the main thing is that I couldn't really see a weakness there. Great attitude. He's a good ball-striker. A lot of good attributes, good player. He's got a good brain.

“You know, I'd feel very comfortable standing next to him on the first tee at Whistling Straits. He's only going to get better and better and better, and pretty fearless.



“He's got a very strong possibility of being on Paddy's Ryder Cup team come later this year. He was brilliant. He was great to play with, and you can't always say that about guys. Really, he actually, if anything, helped me. So thanks, Bob.”

Casey declared himself “over the moon” to win the Dubai Desert Classic, particularly after last year’s COVID-19 impacted season.

“Last year was just rubbish,” he said. “I didn't enjoy last year. So yeah, this is really cool.

“I'm in a good position. Golf courses are open in Arizona, which you can't say about a lot of places and I feel for my mates back in the UK where everything is shut. I've taken advantage of that and I've worked hard and played a lot of golf. And I'm like, I'm just going to make the most of this.”