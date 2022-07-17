search
Paul Casey: LIV stars could turn to Asian Tour for ranking points

Golf News

Paul Casey: LIV stars could turn to Asian Tour for ranking points

By Jamie Hall17 July, 2022
Paul Casey LIV Golf LIV Series The Open Asian Tour
Paul Casey Asian Tour Liv Ranking Points

LIV golfers could play Asian Tour events “en masse” in order to build world ranking points, Paul Casey has revealed.

The breakaway series has lodged an official application to become sanctioned by the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

But with the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and R&A all vocal in their opposition to the Saudi-backed circuit, it is not clear whether it will be approved.

• Hatton dismisses Gooch 'slow play' beef

• WATCH: Rory holes incredible bunker shot at Open

The PGA Tour in particular has come down hard on the rebels, suspending the memberships of those taking part, while R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers heavily criticised LIV ahead of the Open at St Andrews.

Now it appears players are hedging their bets just in case the application is refused – and believe if they all sign up for the same events, it will increase the amount of ranking points they can earn.

“I think there's the option of playing some Asian Tour events,” Casey, one of the latest LIV recruits, said after his final round at the Open.

“We're going to see what happens with the DP World Tour.

• Positive signs for Robert MacIntyre

• Tiger: This could be my last St Andrews Open

“There's a lot of discussion, a lot of WhatsApp chat group feeds going around. I'm not part of most of them.

“I think the discussion was if guys turn up en masse, then it lifts the world ranking points. So if they're going to go play an Asian Tour, they all go together.”

