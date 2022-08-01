Paul Casey takes swipe at DP World Tour ahead of LIV debut

Paul Casey took aim at the DP World Tour, accusing the circuit of “changing the goal posts”.

Speaking ahead of his LIV Golf debut at Bedminster this week, the former Ryder Cup star hit out at fines issued to players who took part in the first two events on the breakaway series.

Although the European circuit has so far not followed the lead of the PGA Tour, which has suspended members, the DP World Tour did issue £100,000 fines.

The tours have refused requests by players for exemptions to play in the LIV events, something Casey has found frustrating.

“What happened earlier this year, I wasn't a part of it, but fines being handed out for playing without a release, I've played many a tournament without a release and was never fined, and suddenly the goal posts are changing,” he said.

Casey also admitted his Ryder Cup career could be over as a result of his decision to join the Saudi-backed rebel tour if LIV players do end up being suspended.

“In this scenario I think a lot of guys would love to play LIV and also retain their European Tour membership and then be part of the Ryder Cup if they can,” he added.

“That's a question that you've got to pose to Keith [Pelley, DP World Tour CEO] and his team.

“It seems as if the CEO kind of has discretion, and so I think it's a very fluid situation, very murky as you've just said. I would love to still be part of the Ryder Cup, but if that is not an option then that's not an option.”