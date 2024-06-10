Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Full-time caddie stocks are plummeting.

First, Robert MacIntyre gave his dad the bag. Now, Paul Casey has handed his wife the responsibility.

Others should consider it, if the results are anything to go by. The Oban native won his first PGA Tour title last week before his English counterpart almost struck on Sunday.

Casey, 46, shared the second-round lead at LIV Golf Houston before falling to a T9 finish, as Carlos Ortiz won his maiden title.

But there was more than a bit of home comfort behind Casey’s decision, as the move had been lined up for months.

For only the second time in his career, his wife Polly was on the bag – this week replacing regular looper John McLaren, who had requested the week off to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France.

• LIV Golf champion: I deserve to be in US Open

• Jon Rahm made to sweat on US Open fitness

“He sent me some amazing photos,” Casey said. “He’s been down there wearing his kilt and his McLaren tartan. He’s very, very proud to be British, so I think it’s been amazing to pay respects for those commemorations.

“It’s quite a thing. We’re very lucky to do what we do. We’re very lucky to live in the countries we live in.

“This year he wanted to go down, being maybe one of the last times that those who fought and were on those beaches are still alive now because it’s 80 years on.

“That couldn’t be cooler. I’m proud that he went, and he’s happy that he went.”

• Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott handed last-gasp US Open boost

• DP World Tour winner announces shock retirement

The three-time Ryder Cup winner was happy to oblige, but McLaren – more commonly known as ‘Johnny Long Socks’ – will be aware he can’t take much more annual leave.

“I’m obviously doing my best to make him feel a little bit under pressure, like he’s not got a monopoly on this job,” Casey joked.

The pair have enjoyed a fairly successful season, despite not winning. They’d combined for five top-ten finishes before LIV Golf Houston last week.

However, he won’t feature in this week’s US Open at Pinehurst.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.