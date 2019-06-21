search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPaul Lawrie and Carl Mason disqualified after ball mix up

Golf News

Paul Lawrie and Carl Mason disqualified after ball mix up

By Michael McEwan21 June, 2019
Paul Lawrie Carl Mason Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship Staysure Tour European Tour disqualified Rules of Golf Clement Berardo
Mason And Lawrie

Paul Lawrie and Carl Mason have been disqualified from this week’s Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship – after playing each other’s ball by mistake.

Former Open champion Lawrie, making his third start on the Staysure Tour since turning 50 on New Year’s Day, and Mason, the leading career money winner on the seniors’ tour, made the mistake on the fifth hole of their opening round at Trevose Golf & Country Club but didn’t didn’t notice until the seventh tee.

• English ace clocks up humungous drive in States

• Tearful Wie admits her career is in jeopardy

According to Rule 6.3, the penalty for playing the wrong ball in strokeplay is disqualification if the round has finished or a new hole has been started without the mistake having been corrected.

Lawrie later tweeted:

• Mickelson conceding defeat in US Open quest

• Reality bites for US Open golfer

It is the second peculiar disqualification on the pro tours in as many days.

Yesterday, Challenge Tour player Clement Berardo was disqualified from the Andalucia-Costa del Sol Match Play 9 after running out of balls.

Related Articles - Paul Lawrie

Related Articles - Staysure Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Golf News

European Tour looking into Matt Wallace caddie incident
Young Scottish pro seals his Open berth
Sixteen-year-old amateur wins for SECOND time on LET
EXCLUSIVE Top caddie sides with Spieth over Greller spat
Harrington expects this rookie to make his Ryder Cup team

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
See all videos right arrow