Paul Lawrie: His European Tour career in numbers

Golf News

Paul Lawrie: His European Tour career in numbers

By Michael McEwan02 October, 2020
Paul Lawrie European Tour Stats Scottish news Tour News OWGR The Open
Paul Lawrie

After almost 30 years, today marks Paul Lawrie's 620th and final European Tour appearance.

The 1999 Open champion and two-time Ryder Cup star has decided the time is right to focus his attention on the senior game as well as his off-course interests, bringing down the curtain on one of the most decorated careers in Scottish golf.

Since turning professional in 1986, off a handicap of five, the Aberdonian has built a CV that ought to be the envy of most golfers the world over.

As he waves farewell to a tour that he has represented with great distinction across four different decades, here's a numerical breakdown of some of Lawrie's most eye-opening accomplishments...

--

70

Lawrie’s first-ever competitive round on the European Tour, carded on day one of the Johnnie Walker Asian Classic in Thailand in January 1992.

--

€12,718,785

Lawrie’s career earnings on the European Tour – an average of €20,514 per start. He is the second highest earning Scot behind Colin Montgomerie and the 36th highest earner of all time.

--

€881,250.90

Lawrie’s biggest cheque on the European Tour, which he banked for winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2001.

• MacIntyre explains decision to split with caddie

--

63.9

The percentage of cuts Lawrie made on the European Tour: 396 from 620 starts.

--

6

Lawrie’s best-ever finish on the European Tour Order of Merit / Race To Dubai. Perhaps unsurprisingly, that came in 1999. He finished inside the top-10 on three other occasions (2001, 2002 and 2012).

--

140,736

The number of competitive shots* Lawrie struck on the European Tour across his career. That works out at just over €90 in his back pocket per shot.

71.25

Lawrie’s career stroke average† on the European Tour.

--

58

Lawrie’s lowest official score on the European Tour. He carded it twice, in the first and third rounds of the 1994 Czech Open. There’s an important asterisk, though: the first three rounds of the tournament were reduced to 63 holes after the 11th, 13th and 14th were rendered unplayable due to frost.

--

• LPGA opens up on receiving death threats

61

Lawrie’s lowest 18-hole score on the European Tour. He carded a nine-under 61 in the opening round of the 2015 KLM Open at Kennemer G&CC in the Netherlands. He ultimately finished in a tie for tenth.

--

26

Lawrie’s best-ever position on the Official World Golf Ranking. He got there in October 2012.

--

8

The number of European Tour events won by Lawrie: Catalan Open (1996); Qatar Masters, Open Championship (1999); Dunhill Links Championship (2001); Celtic Manor Wales Open (2002); Open de Andalucia (2011); Qatar Masters, Johnnie Walker Championship (2012)

1,938

The number of competitive scorecards returned by Lawrie on the European Tour*. They are made up of the following:

  • Rounds in the 50s: 2
  • Rounds in the 60s: 529
  • Rounds in the 70s: 1,380
  • Rounds in the 80s: 27

--

• PGA Tour confirms return of fans next month

162

The number of weeks Lawrie has spent inside the world’s top-50. He has spent a total of 344 weeks inside the world’s top-100.

--

* Does not include matchplay rounds.
Data only available for 1999-2017 inclusive.

