Paul Lawrie: His European Tour career in numbers

After almost 30 years, today marks Paul Lawrie's 620th and final European Tour appearance.



The 1999 Open champion and two-time Ryder Cup star has decided the time is right to focus his attention on the senior game as well as his off-course interests, bringing down the curtain on one of the most decorated careers in Scottish golf.



Since turning professional in 1986, off a handicap of five, the Aberdonian has built a CV that ought to be the envy of most golfers the world over.



As he waves farewell to a tour that he has represented with great distinction across four different decades, here's a numerical breakdown of some of Lawrie's most eye-opening accomplishments...

--



70

Lawrie’s first-ever competitive round on the European Tour, carded on day one of the Johnnie Walker Asian Classic in Thailand in January 1992.



--



€12,718,785

Lawrie’s career earnings on the European Tour – an average of €20,514 per start. He is the second highest earning Scot behind Colin Montgomerie and the 36th highest earner of all time.



--



€881,250.90

Lawrie’s biggest cheque on the European Tour, which he banked for winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2001.



• MacIntyre explains decision to split with caddie



--



63.9

The percentage of cuts Lawrie made on the European Tour: 396 from 620 starts.



--



6

Lawrie’s best-ever finish on the European Tour Order of Merit / Race To Dubai. Perhaps unsurprisingly, that came in 1999. He finished inside the top-10 on three other occasions (2001, 2002 and 2012).



--



140,736

The number of competitive shots* Lawrie struck on the European Tour across his career. That works out at just over €90 in his back pocket per shot.



71.25



Lawrie’s career stroke average† on the European Tour.



--

58

Lawrie’s lowest official score on the European Tour. He carded it twice, in the first and third rounds of the 1994 Czech Open. There’s an important asterisk, though: the first three rounds of the tournament were reduced to 63 holes after the 11th, 13th and 14th were rendered unplayable due to frost.



--



• LPGA opens up on receiving death threats



61

Lawrie’s lowest 18-hole score on the European Tour. He carded a nine-under 61 in the opening round of the 2015 KLM Open at Kennemer G&CC in the Netherlands. He ultimately finished in a tie for tenth.



--



26

Lawrie’s best-ever position on the Official World Golf Ranking. He got there in October 2012.



--



8

The number of European Tour events won by Lawrie: Catalan Open (1996); Qatar Masters, Open Championship (1999); Dunhill Links Championship (2001); Celtic Manor Wales Open (2002); Open de Andalucia (2011); Qatar Masters, Johnnie Walker Championship (2012)

1,938

The number of competitive scorecards returned by Lawrie on the European Tour*. They are made up of the following:

Rounds in the 50s: 2

Rounds in the 60s: 529

Rounds in the 70s: 1,380

Rounds in the 80s: 27

--

• PGA Tour confirms return of fans next month



162

The number of weeks Lawrie has spent inside the world’s top-50. He has spent a total of 344 weeks inside the world’s top-100.

--



* Does not include matchplay rounds.

† Data only available for 1999-2017 inclusive.