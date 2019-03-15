Paul Lawrie owns Twitter troll with absolutely perfect reply

Some people just don’t get it, do they?



Hiding behind their keyboards, they create anonymous social media accounts that they use to spout all kinds of deliberately antagonistic nonsense.

That’s why it’s absolutely brilliant when somebody comes along and puts them right in their place and makes them look as small and as dumb as they are.



• Tiger Woods stars in hilarious new advert

• Lee Westwood wins VERY big at Cheltenham Festival

The latest example of troll-burning comes courtesy of Scotland’s Paul Lawrie.



• Stenson recalls brush with cops after Players win



Somebody identifying himself only as “TheCooksy” tweeted the two-time Ryder Cup star and winner of the 1999 Open Championship at Carnoustie to say: “You didn’t win the open. The weather did.”

Cue this absolutely perfect response from Lawrie…

You’ll need to get the R&A to send me a new jug then with. Mr Wind or Mr rain on it as mine says Paul Lawrie https://t.co/lp7KxMRJEz — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) March 15, 2019

You're going to want to run that burn under a cold tap, "TheCooksy"!

The moral of the story? If you’re going to be dish it on social media, you better be ready to take it.