Paul Lawrie owns Twitter troll with absolutely perfect reply

Golf News

Paul Lawrie owns Twitter troll with absolutely perfect reply

By bunkered.co.uk15 March, 2019
Paul Lawrie The Open Claret Jug Major Championships Major winners Carnoustie Twitter Trolls Funny
Paul Lawrie Twitter Troll

Some people just don’t get it, do they?

Hiding behind their keyboards, they create anonymous social media accounts that they use to spout all kinds of deliberately antagonistic nonsense.

That’s why it’s absolutely brilliant when somebody comes along and puts them right in their place and makes them look as small and as dumb as they are.

Tiger Woods stars in hilarious new advert

• Lee Westwood wins VERY big at Cheltenham Festival

The latest example of troll-burning comes courtesy of Scotland’s Paul Lawrie.

• Stenson recalls brush with cops after Players win

Somebody identifying himself only as “TheCooksy” tweeted the two-time Ryder Cup star and winner of the 1999 Open Championship at Carnoustie to say: “You didn’t win the open. The weather did.”

Cue this absolutely perfect response from Lawrie…

You're going to want to run that burn under a cold tap, "TheCooksy"!

The moral of the story? If you’re going to be dish it on social media, you better be ready to take it.

