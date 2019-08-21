search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPaul Lawrie savours Scottish Senior Open success

Golf News

Paul Lawrie savours Scottish Senior Open success

By bunkered.co.uk18 August, 2019
Paul Lawrie Scottish Senior Open Craigielaw Staysure Tour Senior golf Golf In Scotland Scottish news peter baker Peter Fowler
Paul Lawrie Scottish Senior Open

Paul Lawrie won the Scottish Senior Open to claim his first Staysure Tour title in front of a home crowd at Craigielaw Golf Club.

The 1999 Open champion battled gusty conditions throughout the final round to record a level par round of 71 to win his maiden over-50s title by two shots from Peter Baker and Peter Fowler.

The Scotsman, who celebrated the 20th anniversary of his major success at Carnoustie last month, made the turn in 33 and battled hard in the blustery conditions on the back nine to card a round of 71 and continue a proud record of winning on home soil.

• Glasgow golf club to close this Sunday

• "Screw all y'all" - Bryson takes swipe at 'haters'

“I’ve always enjoyed playing in Scotland and that is my fourth win in my home country and I’m very proud of that,” said Lawrie, who became eligible for senior golf when he turn 50 on New Year’s Day.

WATCH - WE PLAY TOPTRACER GOLF WITH PAUL LAWRIE

“I think a lot of the players struggle to play in their own country with expectations on them, but I’ve always felt comfortable playing in front of Scottish people.

“It doesn’t matter what tour it is, winning is difficult; it’s not easy. Peter Baker did a top effort to get in the house at level par, so my job was to get in at one under par, that was the only job I was thinking about and I managed to finish one better than that.

• Matt Wallace: Caddie breaks silence after split

“I’ve not won since 2012 on the European Tour. Obviously, I’m a senior now and I’m playing senior events. I want to be one of the top players on the Staysure Tour and I want to be one of the top seniors, so this win is a massive step to doing that.”

REVIEWED - TITLEIST 620 CB & MB IRONS

Lawrie admitted it particularly pleasing to get back in the winner’s circle having battled a debilitating foot injury over the last 18 months.

“My game has been getting betting for a few weeks and I’ve been telling people that I’m getting there and I’m going to win soon,” he added. “The Senior Open was the first week where I felt my foot and my back were where I needed them to be. My surgeon, Gordon Mackay, said it would take a year for my foot to be right. I thought my career was over with my foot the way that it was, but Gordon did a great job.” 

• 'Disrespectful' - What is Poulter unhappy about?

• Phil takes aim at Luke in weird Twitter spat

Baker, winner of Senior Open Hauts de France by Jean van de Velde in June, recorded a one-under round of 70 to finish two strokes behind Lawrie in a share of second place with Fowler. The overnight leader was unable to follow his impressive five-under round of 66 from day two as he signed for a disappointing four-over 75.

Englishman David Shacklady and Markus Brier of Austria completed the top five as they signed for rounds of 69 and 73, respectively, to finish at one over.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Paul Lawrie

Related Articles - Scottish Senior Open

Related Articles - Craigielaw

Related Articles - Staysure Tour

Related Articles - Senior golf

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Scottish news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Brooks Koepka discusses "weird" nude shoot
Legend brands modern golf "boring" and tour pros "robotic"
Rory McIlroy has a plan to tackle slow play
Brooks Koepka shares NUDE photo of himself
Thorbjorn Olesen pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your speed through the ball
Callaway
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow