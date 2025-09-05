Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Paul McGinley revealed Rory McIlroy was “still upset” on Friday morning about his surprise first round slow play warning at the Amgen Irish Open.

McIlroy was playing alongside Thriston Lawrence and Kristoffer Reitan when the star threeball was put on the clock at The K Club.

The world No.2 said that he felt “rushed” and urged officials to “use a bit of common sense” after walking off the course frustrated with two bogeys in his final three holes.

“We got put on the clock pretty early and then the first official went away and then we were put on the clock for the last three holes by another one,” McIlroy sighed afterwards.

“I feel like it always happens and I don’t think they use sort of common sense. Of course we’re going to lose ground because we’re going to have to wait on crowds and wait on the two camera crews that are out there. They should give us a little bit of leeway.”

McGinley, on site to see the huge swathes of fans following the Masters champion, sympathised with McIlroy after the fellow Irishman shared his frustrations at breakfast before his second round.

“He was still upset about it this morning,” McGinley explained on Sky Sports commentary.

“The point he’s making, not being arrogant about it, the crowds that follow him and the media attention that follows him means that play is going to be somewhat slower.

You’d put McIlroy in the category of one of the fastest players in the game, not one of the slower ones.

“You can understand why he was irritated.”