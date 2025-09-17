Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Paul McGinley has become the latest to criticise the US Ryder Cup team for being paid to play at Bethpage Black later this month.

The Americans will make history in New York, by becoming the first team to be compensated for their efforts on the Ryder Cup stage.

In total, the 12 players in Keegan Bradley’s team will earn $500,000 each via the PGA of America, with a $200,000 stipend and $300,000 going to charity.

The decision to pay the Americans was confirmed by the PGA of America late last year, a move that has split opinion among many in the sport.

Former European captain McGinley has had his say on the payment, telling The Times: “[Team Europe] knew the announcement was coming, and about a week beforehand Luke [Donald] communicated with all the 12 players from Rome and they came back within a few hours to say, ‘100 percent, we don’t want to get paid’.

“That puts us on the right side of it and it bonds us with the European fans. Personally, I think they have made a massive mistake to push for this considering how much money is in the game.”

Money has become more prominent than ever in men’s professional golf, with prize funds continuing to rapidly rise across the sport in recent years.

“Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Ian Woosnam never got paid,” McGinley added. “Curtis Strange, Lanny Wadkins and Jack Nicklaus didn’t.

“These modern players have pushed the envelope to get half a million dollars. It’s the mentality of rattling the money tree everywhere they can at the moment.”

McGinley is not the first European stalwart to slam the decision, with 2016 captain Darren Clarke echoing similar earlier this week.

Three-time US Ryder Cupper Patrick Reed also criticised the payments at the BMW PGA Championship, having failed to earn one of Bradley’s six captain’s picks for the event this time around.

