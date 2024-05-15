Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

If Paul McGinley is correct, the 106th PGA Championship won’t be one to remember for Jordan Spieth.

In trying to win his first Wanamaker trophy, Spieth is aiming to become just the sixth player to win all four of the men’s major championships.

The American was forced to settle for a runners-up finish behind Jason Day at Whistling Straits nine years ago and is yet to better that effort since.

But he has come nowhere near that level in recent years and McGinley fears that Spieth doesn’t realise that himself.

“Jordan is miles off his game,” he said on NBC’s ‘Live from the PGA Championship’. “He talks in his press conference about being close, but the stats don’t show that.

“He’s putting nowhere near the standard he used to, his driving is average, maybe slightly better than average, but his iron play is very poor.

• Scottie Scheffler to be without regular caddie on Saturday

• Brooks Koepka instructed ‘punishment workouts’ in PGA prep

“We all know the importance of approach play is a key indicator in terms of playing well.”

Spieth hasn’t missed the cut in the second major of the men’s year since 2014, when it was played at Valhalla Golf Club – this year’s host venue in Kentucky.

However, the 30-year-old has failed to reach the weekend in four of his last five regular PGA tour starts.

And that has backed up McGinley’s belief that he won’t be able to live with his in-form rivals who arrive in Louisville on the back of wins.

• PGA boss dismisses “return to August” suggestion

• PGA of America boss relaxed on Tiger Woods Ryder Cup captaincy

“Can I see him being a factor around this golf course? Not really,” he added. “Not with the quality of players around the competition that’s there at the moment.

“We talked about Koepka and how good he looks, particularly coming in with a chip on his shoulder, a lot of form, obviously McIlroy coming off two wins and the same with Scheffler.

“So, I don’t see Jordan being a factor, it would be a great storyline should that happen, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to be in the runners and riders.”

Spieth will get his latest bid for major championship glory underway at 13.37 (BST) on Thursday. He is set to tee off alongside defending champion Koepka and Max Homa.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.