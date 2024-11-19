Sign up for our daily newsletter
The strategic alliance between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour has stirred quite the debate in recent years.
And nothing gets the juices of its critics flowing quite like the fact that the top ten in the European circuit’s season-long rankings earn a PGA Tour card for the following season.
But regardless of what we as fans and pundits think of the format, there is no doubt the players are on board – particularly Mathieu Pavon, a first-time winner at the Farmers Insurance Open, and Robert MacIntyre, who took home the Canadian and Scottish Opens in what was a prosperous and profitable few months for the new world number 15.
The Class of 2024 features, among others, Rasmus Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence, Matteo Manassero, Tom McKibbin and, for the second year running, Thorbjorn Olesen.
Also on that list is Paul Waring.
The Englishman’s chances on the PGA Tour have been few and far between. Until this year, he had only played in co-sanctioned events, but his form on the DP World Tour – which included a return to the winners’ circle at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in the playoffs earlier this month – saw him finish fifth in the Race to Dubai and third in the list of players not otherwise exempt for cards.
Now, at the age of 39, he will be able to have a full season playing on the other side of the Atlantic, and all the added riches that brings.
And he’s not shy in letting everyone know how pleased he is about that.
Eventually.
Posting on X, he wrote: “Err…”
Then, a bit later: “So…”
Finally, he got to the point.
“Right…” he wrote. “I might have said it, dreamed about it, believed it etc… but to actually do it!!! To have a dual membership @PGATOUR card is the goal of every pro out there, but on top of that, to have such a great start leading into a @RyderCupEurope year is so special.
“@DPWorldTour will always be my home and family! They mean the world to me! To all my friends, family, support staff and sponsors, Thank you!!!
“PGA Tour BABY!!!!!”
Quiz question: Who was the last player to make their Ryder Cup debut after turning 40?
Answers on a postcard, please.
