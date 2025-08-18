Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Robert MacIntyre said he wanted to ‘smash’ his clubs after losing a four-shot lead at the BMW Championship on Sunday.

The Oban man had Scottie Scheffler at arm’s length heading into the final round at Caves Valley, but the world No.1 pounced to deny MacIntyre a third PGA Tour title.

Scheffler, 29, capped the comeback with a chip-in birdie on the 17th hole, as a desolate MacIntyre looked on in despair.

He soon fronted up to the media and didn’t hide his frustration.

“I can’t control what he does,” MacIntyre said. “Look, he doesn’t get up-and-down on 17, he holes it. If he doesn’t get up-and-down there, my ball didn’t fly two yards long, it may have been a different story.

“But look, he’s the better player on the day. I’m just really p****d off right now.”

When asked what improvements he can make moving forward to prevent a similar outcome, he said: “I mean, right now, not a clue. Right now, I want to go and smash up my golf clubs, to be honest with you.”

MacIntyre’s day got off to the worst possible start, with bogeys on holes one, two and five eliminating his lead at the top.

Ultimately, he signed for a three-over 73 and was left perplexed as to why his game didn’t stack up after a scintillating start to the championship.

“I just felt great going out today,” he said. “I wasn’t even expecting to be over par, to be honest. I was really expecting to go out there, foot down, and perform the way I have the last couple days.

“My golf ball was going miles today. I don’t know why. I need to work that out.

“But when I got the game back in somewhat of a shape, I went over the back of the par-3s. I feel I’ve hit good shots, and I’ve gone miles.”

MacIntyre, meanwhile, was probed about hecklers at the second FedEx Cup Playoffs event but said he wasn’t going to comment.

It came after one fan was particularly vocal towards MacIntyre during Saturday’s third round, however the 29-year-old explained that it started on the first tee.

“Yeah, he was just jeering,” MacIntyre said. “He was just shouting I missed it, he’s pushed it. Pushed it right in the middle of the hole, I guess.

“I mean, it started on the first tee. It probably started when I walked down to the range. It ain’t bothering me. It’s there.

“As long as they don’t do it within — if they do it outside the shot, it’s fair game, but don’t do it within the shot that’s going to affect myself or Scottie.”

Despite the defeat, there were three major positives for MacIntyre to take.

His solo second place effort netted him just north of $2.1 million, while he rose to No.8 in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) and secured his place in next month’s Ryder Cup.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.