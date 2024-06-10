Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s US Open week. Already. How has that happened?

We’re not over Scottie Scheffler’s Masters win, let alone his arrest at the PGA Championship.

Once again it puts a great big highlighter pen on just how intense the condensed golf major season is. It’s utter lunacy.

I can only write about my experience as someone who works in golf. I don’t want to spoil the magic, but we’ve been writing reams of preview content for The Open in the weeks running up to the US Open. Our heads have been in Royal Troon for months before play has even got underway at Pinehurst. Won’t somebody please think of the children?

I can only imagine how the players feel. At least when they come out the other side they can all put their earnings in a giant vault and swim in it like Scrooge McDuck.

A year before the pandemic struck, the powers that be decided golf’s four biggest tournaments in the men’s game would all be played in consecutive months, starting with the Masters in April and concluding on these shores at The Open in mid-July.

One finishes and you’ve got barely any time to think before the next one starts. (At least the LPGA has one extra major to stretch it out a bit – though I’m not for a second suggesting we add a fifth into the men’s game.)

And that nine-month wait from watching the Claret Jug being hoisted in the air to that first drive down Magnolia Lane is nothing short of torture. We find ourselves doing out-of-character things like 100-day countdowns. It’s madness.

I know the PGA Tour want to accommodate The Players and FedEx Cup Play-offs to make them part of some sort of super summer of American golf, but it’s the big four we get excited about – particularly on this side of the Atlantic where, need I remind you, the game was invented – and it all feels a bit diluted.

Well at least come up with a solution, I hear you say. (Probably.)

OK, here’s my four-point plan. (Obviously.)

1. Move the PGA Championship to earlier in the year. It was played in February once-upon-a-time and it’s generally considered the fourth major by, well, everyone, so why not make it the first? We’ll be much more up for it if it’s also ending a lengthy major-free period.

2. This means The Players can stay in March and Masters in April, making for a really fascinating three-month period before you get into the summer.

3. Then you’ve got a nice two-month break before the US Open, which we’ll keep in June, please.

4. Finally – and I’ll get some grief for this – move The Open to September. Why not? It would be much more fun, and the weather is no more unpredictable then than it is in July.

My new schedule would almost halve the wait time to the restart, and there’s always the excitement of the DP World Tour season conclusion to keep the purists going.

And in Ryder Cup years it will feel like nothing.

Now, who’s with me?

Major streakers

Adam Scott has played in every major since the 2001 Open, including every US Open since 2002. Sergio Garcia has played in every US Open this century. Incredible records which were coming to an end until the USGA stepped in to hand both a lifeline.

It means everyone’s favourite dashing Aussie will make it 92 in a row as he bids to become just the second man to play in 100 consecutive major championships after Jack Nicklaus. (Who else?)

From what I can work out, he’ll get to at least 94 as he’s already qualified for next month’s Open at Royal Troon, and he holds a lifetime exemption at the Masters. After that, who knows. Time to start working your way back up the world rankings, Adam…

Scott’s hot

Scottie Scheffler won at the weekend. (I copy-and-pasted that line.) This time it was The Memorial, which means his season record now reads T5-T17-T6-T3-T10-1-1-T2-1-1-T8-T2-1.

In fact, since the first of those five wins, at Bay Hill in March, he has lost to a grand total of nine golfers. He’s also earned north of $24 million. Oh, and this:

If a PGA Tour golfer played the last 8 events Scheffler has played — API, Players, Houston, Masters, RBC Heritage, PGA and Memorial — made the cut at all eight and played them all to the field average, he would be about +5 at the end of those 32 rounds. In that same time,… — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) June 9, 2024

Don’t say “Tiger-esque”. Don’t say “Tiger-esque”. Don’t say “Tiger-esque”. Don’t say…

But can he get the job done at the Pinehurst this week? According to stats doyen Justin Ray, the omens are mixed:

This is just the 3rd time since 1950 that a player will enter a U.S. Open having already won 5+ times that season, including a major. 1960 Arnold Palmer – Won after being 7 back entering final round 1962 Arnold Palmer – Lost playoff to Jack Nicklaus 2024 Scottie Scheffler — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 9, 2024

Who are we trying to kid?

The shot heard round the world

The chap who went viral for hitting a shot over the buildings onto the Old Course in St Andrews is rightly being lambasted for his idiotic actions.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t admire the shot itself. The noise! My goodness.

🏬🏌🏻‍♂️Would you attempt this shot? “That’s right at it!!!” 😲 (Via: wyatt.messmer/IG) pic.twitter.com/aEuiWU23Fw — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 7, 2024

The R&A now apparently stands for “Reckless & Asinine”…

And finally…

