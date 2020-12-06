search
Peter Alliss: Tributes pour in for BBC's 'Voice of Golf'

Golf News

Peter Alliss: Tributes pour in for BBC's 'Voice of Golf'

By Michael McEwan06 December, 2020
Five-time Open champion Tom Watson has led the tributes to the BBC’s ‘Voice of Golf’ Peter Alliss, who passed away last night.

Alliss died “unexpected but peacefully” at his home in Surrey on Saturday night.

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of golfing and broadcast legend Peter Alliss," said a statement issued by the Alliss family. "Peter was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and his family ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Taking to Twitter, Watson said that Alliss "made our game richer and funnier".

Watson was one of dozens of high-profile figures to pay their respects to the golf great…

