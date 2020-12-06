Five-time Open champion Tom Watson has led the tributes to the BBC’s ‘Voice of Golf’ Peter Alliss, who passed away last night.

Alliss died “unexpected but peacefully” at his home in Surrey on Saturday night.

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of golfing and broadcast legend Peter Alliss," said a statement issued by the Alliss family. "Peter was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and his family ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Taking to Twitter, Watson said that Alliss "made our game richer and funnier".

You made our game richer and funnier Peter. We thank you. RIP Peter Alliss. — Tom Watson (@TomWatsonPGA) December 6, 2020

Watson was one of dozens of high-profile figures to pay their respects to the golf great…

Deeply saddened to hear that Peter Alliss has passed away. A wonderfully witty and truly brilliant commentator. Golf will never be the same. #RIPPeter — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 6, 2020

Sad to hear of Peter Alliss's death



The most sane and comforting voice I ever heard



I always thought that I could cope with the ending of the world if only Peter was commentating on it — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) December 6, 2020

Sad to hear of the passing of the voice of golf, Peter Alliss. I remember him once saying he'd only ever read one novel, because, as a teenager, he'd read 'Lorna Doone' and thought 'well, no-one is ever going to top that'. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 6, 2020

Loved Peter Alliss. Whimsical, mischievous, pithy, avuncular, unrushed. The antithesis of the testosterone-fuelled hype of modern commentary. Another of the greats gone. #welwellwell — Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) December 6, 2020

What a great man..

Great voice and a true friend of our game.

Peter was a brilliant broadcaster but an even better player.

We will miss him dearly but we should also celebrate a life well lived.

Thoughts are with the Alliss family... https://t.co/Xkx2KpZqva — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) December 6, 2020

A truly brilliant commentator and story teller that for me and so many others was the voice of our childhoods and introduction to this great game. He more than left his mark on the course and in the commentary box. Peter was a one off.. God bless old boy https://t.co/J1ME3DDOjV — Nick Dougherty (@NickDougherty5) December 6, 2020

Most will miss the voice, I'll miss the man. One of things he always told me in sports broadcasting is you have to "put the spaces in the right places." It won't be a space he leaves but a void. R.I.P. #PeterAlliss — Frank Nobilo (@frank_nobilo) December 6, 2020

Deeply saddened by the passing of a dear friend in #PeterAlliss. I shall treasure the memories of all the fun times in the commentary box & around the dinner table. Peter was an absolute master of his craft and utterly irreplaceable. Linda and I send love to Jackie & the family. — Dougie Donnelly (@dougiedonnelly) December 6, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of Mr Peter Alliss. He will be sadly missed by everyone. Lovely man, great story teller. Thoughts with his family. — Andrew Coltart (@AndrewColtart) December 6, 2020

Woke up to the sad news of the passing of Peter Aliss. May he Rest In Peace. — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) December 6, 2020

Saddened to here today of the passing of Peter Alliss. A true icon of the game. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. https://t.co/ICtVWBjElJ — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) December 6, 2020

Sad news.

He made me laugh every time I was fortunate enough to be in his presence, and made me chuckle at the tv whenever he was on talking golf......RIP to the legend..... https://t.co/AvDOSn7oQX — Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) December 6, 2020