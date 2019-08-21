search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPetition launched to save Dundee golf course

Golf News

Petition launched to save Dundee golf course

By Michael McEwan21 August, 2019
Camperdown Golf Course Dundee City Council Golf In Scotland golf courses Caird Park Closures change.org petition
Camperdown Gc

A petition to force Dundee City Council to overturn its decision to close Camperdown Golf Course has attracted over 2,000 signatures since it was launched less than 24 hours ago.

On Monday evening, councillors in the city voted 14-13 in favour of closing the popular muni at the end of next year.

In its place, a new nine-hole course and driving range will be built at Caird Park golf course, creating what has been described as a ‘Regional Performance Centre for Sport’.

• Poulter brilliantly trolls USA with new headcovers

• EXPLAINED - How the FedEx Cup finale works

The decision has been widely condemned by local golfers with one, Michael Feeney, taking the right to petition website change.org.

Entitled ‘Keep Camperdown Golf Course Open’, Feeney’s petition has attracted 2,116 signatures at the time of posting this story.

WATCH: THE SECRET TO PERFECT CHIPPING

“Camperdown Park is a massive part of so many lives in Dundee,” he stated. “I couldn't believe that the Dundee City Council voted to close down a golf course, set in beautiful acres of woods, parkland and historic scenery. This is about keeping a part of Dundee that belongs to everyone in Dundee.”

• European Tour takes action on slow play

He added: “It's a sad and shameful day for everyone of you who voted to close this brilliant piece of our city.”

To sign the petition, click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Camperdown Golf Course

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Closures

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Brooks Koepka discusses "weird" nude shoot
Legend brands modern golf "boring" and tour pros "robotic"
Rory McIlroy has a plan to tackle slow play
Brooks Koepka shares NUDE photo of himself
Thorbjorn Olesen pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your speed through the ball
Callaway
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow