Petition launched to save Dundee golf course

A petition to force Dundee City Council to overturn its decision to close Camperdown Golf Course has attracted over 2,000 signatures since it was launched less than 24 hours ago.



On Monday evening, councillors in the city voted 14-13 in favour of closing the popular muni at the end of next year.

In its place, a new nine-hole course and driving range will be built at Caird Park golf course, creating what has been described as a ‘Regional Performance Centre for Sport’.



The decision has been widely condemned by local golfers with one, Michael Feeney, taking the right to petition website change.org.

Entitled ‘Keep Camperdown Golf Course Open’, Feeney’s petition has attracted 2,116 signatures at the time of posting this story.

“Camperdown Park is a massive part of so many lives in Dundee,” he stated. “I couldn't believe that the Dundee City Council voted to close down a golf course, set in beautiful acres of woods, parkland and historic scenery. This is about keeping a part of Dundee that belongs to everyone in Dundee.”



He added: “It's a sad and shameful day for everyone of you who voted to close this brilliant piece of our city.”

To sign the petition, click here.