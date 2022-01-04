search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPGA and Trump Organisation reach settlement in major dispute

Golf News

PGA and Trump Organisation reach settlement in major dispute

By Michael McEwan28 December, 2021
pga PGA of America trump organisation Trump Bedminster US PGA Championship Wanamaker Trophy Tour News
Pga Trump

The PGA of America and the Trump Organisation have reached a settlement in their ongoing dispute regarding the PGA’s decision to move the 2022 US PGA Championship away from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The decision was announced by the PGA in the wake of the January 6 attacks in Washington DC.

Five people were killed and more than 130 police officers were injured when a mob comprising supporters of the then president Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building, causing more than $30m worth of damage.

Within a week, the PGA announced that it had stripped the Trump-owned Bedminster golf course of the 2022 US PGA Championship, saying that hosting the event there would be "detrimental" to its brand.

• REVEALED: The toughest hole on tour in 2021

• Check out the men's major venues for 2022

That decision was challenged in court by the Trump Organisation, resulting in today’s announcement.

The terms of the settlement are to remain confidential but representatives from both the PGA and the Trump Organisation expressed satisfaction with the agreement. 

A PGA of America spokesperson said: “The Trump Organisation’s contribution to the golf community is appreciated. We are thankful the company employs hundreds of dedicated PGA professionals and consistently gives back to the golf community through hosting charitable events and sponsoring junior golf programs.

“As stated in 2014 when announced, Trump Bedminster is a major championship-worthy golf course and in a portfolio along with some of the finest private and public golf courses anywhere in the world.”

• A Ryder Cup in Bolton? Quite possibly...

• Bob Mac lands huge new sponsor for 2022

Eric Trump, the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation, added: “We have great respect for the work of the PGA. Over the past 20-plus years, we have enjoyed working with the PGA to deliver to our club members and the public some of the greatest golf experiences anywhere in the world. 

“We look forward to continuing to support the mission of the PGA and its professionals, who are the best in the golf industry.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - pga

Related Articles - PGA of America

Related Articles - trump organisation

Related Articles - Trump Bedminster

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - Wanamaker Trophy

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
play button
Is this red carbon face faster? | TaylorMade Stealth driver REVIEWED!
TaylorMade
play button
"I cannot find fault with it!" - Callaway Rogue ST driver REVIEWED!
Callaway
play button
PICKING MY FAVOURITE FAIRWAY WOOD
Fairway Woods
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

John Daly throws big-hitting barb at Bryson DeChambeau
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston details mental health struggles
14 times Phil Mickelson was the king of Twitter in 2021
Phil Mickelson claims he has won PGA Tour’s $8m PIP bounty
PGA and Trump Organisation reach settlement in major dispute

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow