PGA and Trump Organisation reach settlement in major dispute

The PGA of America and the Trump Organisation have reached a settlement in their ongoing dispute regarding the PGA’s decision to move the 2022 US PGA Championship away from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The decision was announced by the PGA in the wake of the January 6 attacks in Washington DC.

Five people were killed and more than 130 police officers were injured when a mob comprising supporters of the then president Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building, causing more than $30m worth of damage.

Within a week, the PGA announced that it had stripped the Trump-owned Bedminster golf course of the 2022 US PGA Championship, saying that hosting the event there would be "detrimental" to its brand.

• REVEALED: The toughest hole on tour in 2021

• Check out the men's major venues for 2022

That decision was challenged in court by the Trump Organisation, resulting in today’s announcement.

The terms of the settlement are to remain confidential but representatives from both the PGA and the Trump Organisation expressed satisfaction with the agreement.

A PGA of America spokesperson said: “The Trump Organisation’s contribution to the golf community is appreciated. We are thankful the company employs hundreds of dedicated PGA professionals and consistently gives back to the golf community through hosting charitable events and sponsoring junior golf programs.

“As stated in 2014 when announced, Trump Bedminster is a major championship-worthy golf course and in a portfolio along with some of the finest private and public golf courses anywhere in the world.”

• A Ryder Cup in Bolton? Quite possibly...

• Bob Mac lands huge new sponsor for 2022



Eric Trump, the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation, added: “We have great respect for the work of the PGA. Over the past 20-plus years, we have enjoyed working with the PGA to deliver to our club members and the public some of the greatest golf experiences anywhere in the world.

“We look forward to continuing to support the mission of the PGA and its professionals, who are the best in the golf industry.”

