This is shaping up to be the year of the C-suite resignation in professional golf.

First, Martin Slumbers announced his intention to leave the R&A early in January.

Kelley Pelley, the chief executive of the DP World Tour, tendered his resignation the very next day.

Now, Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America, has announced that he is vacating his office.

Waugh, who has led the organisation since 2018, confirmed today that he will not look to renew his contract, which is due to expire on June 30. Instead, he plans to take a senior advisory role with the body that oversees professional golf in the United States and, with it, the PGA Championship, the second men’s major of the year.

“I am proud of all that we have accomplished for our more than 30,000 members and the game,” said Waugh in a statement.

“I have enjoyed every moment serving alongside all of my colleagues, all the various officers and board members and getting to know so many of our dedicated members who are on the front line of the game that we love every day of the year.

“The day-to-day game has never been stronger, more beloved or better positioned for the future because of their passion and how we have all worked together to make millions of lives better through our remarkable sport.

“The goal from the start was to leave the room better than we found it and I believe that together we have done just that.”

Kerry Haigh, the PGA’s chief championships officer, will serve as interim CEO whilst the search for Waugh’s successor is undertaken.

PGA of America president John Lindert remarked: “On behalf of the more than 30,000 PGA of America golf professionals, we are grateful for Seth’s leadership and for all that he accomplished for our members, our game, the business and our people.

“He skillfully led us through incredibly challenging times and was always a great partner.

“We are fortunate to be able to call on him going forward for his always helpful advice and counsel.”

Michael McEwan is the Deputy Editor of bunkered and has been part of the team since 2004.