Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
The stage is set for a potentially thrilling PGA Championship.
The 106th edition of the second men’s major of the year takes place at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky this week with all of the world’s best players vying to get their hands on the Wanamaker Trophy.
Defending champion Brooks Koepka is the man to beat. The American is chasing his fourth victory in the event and comes into the week in great form having won on his most recent start at LIV Golf Singapore just over a week ago.
His biggest challenge is likely to come from world No.1 Scottie Scheffler. Seeking his fifth win in his last six starts, Scheffler is bidding to win his second consecutive major following his triumph in The Masters last month.
• Scheffler set for PGA Championship after birth of son
Don’t discount Rory McIlroy either. The four-time major champ has won his two most recent events – including last week’s Wells Fargo Championship – and ran out the winner the last time the PGA visited Valhalla in 2014.
All of which is to say nothing of the prospects of Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay and several others.
The action gets under way on Thursday. Here’s your full guide to all of the tee times for the opening round.
PGA Championship 2024 – Round 1 tee times
All times BST
No. 1
12.15pm
Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel
12.16pm
Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles
12.37pm
Ryan Fox, Josh Speight, Matt Wallace
12.48pm
Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune
12.59pm
Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith
1.10pm
Byeong Hun An, Alexander Bjork, Eric Cole
1.21pm
Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap
1.32pm
John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre
1.43pm
Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez
1.54pm
Benn Polland, Zac Blair, Ryan van Valezen
2.05pm
Jeremy Wells, Sami Valimaki, K.H. Lee
2.16pm
Jared Jones, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers
2.27pm
Kyle Mendoza, Andy Ogletree, Erik van Rooyen
5.45pm
David Puig, Thirston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns
5.56pm
Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima
6.07pm
Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harris English
6.18pm
Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard
6.29pm
Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel
6.40pm
Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquin Niemann
6.51pm
Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick
7.02pm
Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
7.13pm
Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler
7.24pm
Patrick Cantlay, Camilo Villegas, Will Zalatoris
7.35pm
Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington
7.46pm
Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy
7.57pm
Braden Shattuck, S.H. Kim, C.T. Pan
• ‘Stars are aligning’ – Rory McIlroy on PGA Championship hopes
• PGA Championship: When and where to watch on TV
No. 10
12.20pm
Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk
12.31pm
Larkin Gross, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray
12.42pm
Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley
12.53pm
Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
1.04pm
Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley
1.15pm
Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
1.26pm
Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
1.37pm
Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
1.48pm
Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala
1.59pm
Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Fleetwood, Bryson DeChambeau
2.10pm
Sepp Straka, Takumi Kanaya, Nick Taylor
2.21pm
Andy Svoboda, Ben Griffin, Dean Burmester
2.32pm
Preston Cole, Tim Widing, Adrian Otaegui
5.40pm
Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg, Kazuma Kobori
5.51pm
Josh Bevell, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith
6.02pm
Andrew Putnam, Jesse Mueller, Charley Hoffman
6.13pm
Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren
6.24pm
Y.E. Yang, Matthieu Pavon, J.T. Poston
6.35pm
Jake Knapp, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari
6.46pm
Thomas Detry, Jimmy Walker, Rasmus Hojgaard
6.57pm
Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes
7.08pm
Sungjae Im, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler
7.19pm
Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
7.30pm
John Somers, Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson
7.41pm
Emiliano Grillo, Evan Bowser, Alejandro Tosti
7.52pm
Vincent Norrman, Wyatt Worthington II, Chris Gotterup
• For a complete PGA Championship preview, tune-in to the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast. Available now wherever you get your podcasts.
ALL ABOUT THE MASTERS
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses