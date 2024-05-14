Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The stage is set for a potentially thrilling PGA Championship.

The 106th edition of the second men’s major of the year takes place at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky this week with all of the world’s best players vying to get their hands on the Wanamaker Trophy.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka is the man to beat. The American is chasing his fourth victory in the event and comes into the week in great form having won on his most recent start at LIV Golf Singapore just over a week ago.

His biggest challenge is likely to come from world No.1 Scottie Scheffler. Seeking his fifth win in his last six starts, Scheffler is bidding to win his second consecutive major following his triumph in The Masters last month.

• Scheffler set for PGA Championship after birth of son

Don’t discount Rory McIlroy either. The four-time major champ has won his two most recent events – including last week’s Wells Fargo Championship – and ran out the winner the last time the PGA visited Valhalla in 2014.

All of which is to say nothing of the prospects of Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay and several others.

The action gets under way on Thursday. Here’s your full guide to all of the tee times for the opening round.

PGA Championship 2024 – Round 1 tee times

All times BST

No. 1

12.15pm

Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel

12.16pm

Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles

12.37pm

Ryan Fox, Josh Speight, Matt Wallace

12.48pm

Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune

12.59pm

Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith

1.10pm

Byeong Hun An, Alexander Bjork, Eric Cole

1.21pm

Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap

1.32pm

John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre

1.43pm

Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez

1.54pm

Benn Polland, Zac Blair, Ryan van Valezen

2.05pm

Jeremy Wells, Sami Valimaki, K.H. Lee

2.16pm

Jared Jones, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

2.27pm

Kyle Mendoza, Andy Ogletree, Erik van Rooyen

5.45pm

David Puig, Thirston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns

5.56pm

Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima

6.07pm

Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harris English

6.18pm

Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard

6.29pm

Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel

6.40pm

Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquin Niemann

6.51pm

Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick

7.02pm

Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

7.13pm

Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

7.24pm

Patrick Cantlay, Camilo Villegas, Will Zalatoris

7.35pm

Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington

7.46pm

Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy

7.57pm

Braden Shattuck, S.H. Kim, C.T. Pan

No. 10

12.20pm

Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk

12.31pm

Larkin Gross, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray

12.42pm

Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley

12.53pm

Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

1.04pm

Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley

1.15pm

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

1.26pm

Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

1.37pm

Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

1.48pm

Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala

1.59pm

Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Fleetwood, Bryson DeChambeau

2.10pm

Sepp Straka, Takumi Kanaya, Nick Taylor

2.21pm

Andy Svoboda, Ben Griffin, Dean Burmester

2.32pm

Preston Cole, Tim Widing, Adrian Otaegui

5.40pm

Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg, Kazuma Kobori

5.51pm

Josh Bevell, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith

6.02pm

Andrew Putnam, Jesse Mueller, Charley Hoffman

6.13pm

Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren

6.24pm

Y.E. Yang, Matthieu Pavon, J.T. Poston

6.35pm

Jake Knapp, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari

6.46pm

Thomas Detry, Jimmy Walker, Rasmus Hojgaard

6.57pm

Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes

7.08pm

Sungjae Im, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler

7.19pm

Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

7.30pm

John Somers, Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson

7.41pm

Emiliano Grillo, Evan Bowser, Alejandro Tosti

7.52pm

Vincent Norrman, Wyatt Worthington II, Chris Gotterup

