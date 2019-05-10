PGA grants special request from John Daly

The PGA of America has granted approval to John Daly to use a buggy during next week’s US PGA Championship.



The 53-year-old, who has a lifetime exemption for the courtesy of his win in 1991, says he is unable to walk more than six holes on the golf course because of arthritis in his right knee.

He will become the first player to use a buggy in a major since Casey Martin, who was allowed to use one in the 1998 and 2012 US Opens.



“I hope I don't get a lot of grief from the fans,” Daly told the Golf Channel. “My knee is screwed. I had the meniscus cut out. I have osteoarthritis so bad. I can walk up a hill, I just can't walk down one.”

The two-time major champion applied to use a cart through the PGA of America’s “American with Disabilities Act” and, according to the organisation, provided them with “the requisite information to allow for a review of his request”.



Daly is a regular on the PGA Tour Champions, which allows players to use carts. The last time he played an event without a cart was the Omega European Masters on the European Tour last September.



“It’s embarrassing,” he added. “I can't walk more than six holes before the whole knee swells up, and then I can't go anymore.”



The 2019 US PGA Championship takes place at Bethpage from May 16-19, where Brooks Koepka will attempt to defend his title.

