PGA of America apologises to Brooks Koepka

The PGA of America has apologised to both Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson following the scene on the final hole of the 2021 PGA Championship.



As Mickelson and Koepka walked to the 18th green on Sunday, fans swarmed onto the course, surrounding both players.

Mickelson needed a security and police escort to make his way through the jam-packed crowd of spectators to complete his round and become the oldest major champion in the history of golf.

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka made his anger at the scenario clear in the aftermath.

“It would have been cool if I didn't have a knee injury and got dinged a few times in the knee in that crowd because no one really gave a shit,” said Koepka. “If I was fine, yeah, it would have been cool.

“It's cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn't exactly my idea of fun.”

Koepka's father, Bob Koepka, was equally unimpressed.

He tweeted: "PGA Tour are you fining yourself for your lack of security on 18! Quick to fine players for their lapses of judgement #hypocritical"

On Monday, Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America, revealed that he had apologised to both players for the unfortunate situation.

“While we welcome enthusiastic fan engagement, we regret that a moment of high elation and pent-up emotion by spectators on the 18th hole during the conclusion of yesterday’s historic PGA Championship briefly overwhelmed security and made two players and their caddies feel vulnerable,” said Waugh.

“We always put player safety at the top of our list and a re grateful that order was restored. I have spoken to both players and apologised on behalf of the association.”