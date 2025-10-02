Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague has promised to send Rory McIlroy a ‘heartfelt apology’ after he was abused by fans at last week’s Ryder Cup in New York.

McIlroy – and his European teammates – were subject to abhorrent personal jibes at Bethpage Black, while his wife Erica Stoll had a beer thrown over her during Saturday’s fourballs session.

The Northern Irishman condemned the home support after lifting the trophy on Sunday and said golf should be held to a ‘higher standard’.

Now, in an interview with Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard, Sprague acknowledged that the abuse was unacceptable and says he plans to send McIlroy and Co. his thoughts.

“I talked a little to Paul McGinley last night,” the American said. “I haven’t spoken to Rory or Erica; I do plan on sending them an e-mail with my heartfelt apologies because of what occurred.

“There’s no place for that in the Ryder Cup or the game of golf. I heard Rory say it, we’re better than that in golf. That’s one thing our game has always portrayed when you compare us to other sports is that golf is a great game and people enjoy the game because of the values that golf has.

“I can’t wait to reach out to Rory and Erica, and really the entire European team. Rory might have been a target because of how good he is, but the entire European team should not have been subjected to that.

“I feel badly, and I plan on apologising to them.”

Sprague, meanwhile, said the PGA reacted to fan behaviour and dealt with the crowds as swiftly as possible. McIlroy and Shane Lowry were both filmed by spectators asking for some members of the crowd to be removed.

The PGA of America chief also said they’d learn from Bethpage.

“We reacted to fan behaviour, including removing a number of fans from the event or moving them away from players they were abusing,” Sprague added. “We dealt with it swiftly and efficiently as it was made known to us.

“Certainly, it’s not the values of the PGA of America or our 30,000 PGA golf professionals who work every day in this game to bring joy and laughter and fun to golf.

“Certainly, we did not witness that, there’s no place for that at the Ryder Cup, no place for it in the game of golf and we are not happy with what happened last week.”

It comes after PGA of America president Don Rea failed to condemn the abuse and, in fact, doubled down on his controversial crowd stance.

He said in a LinkedIn post yesterday that he was ‘not bothered’ by criticism.

