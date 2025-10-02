Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Less than 24 hours after doubling-down, the president of the PGA of America has apologised for comments he made in the aftermath of last week’s Ryder Cup.

Don Rea was widely condemned for an interview he gave to the BBC in which he declined to condemn spectator behaviour at Bethpage and, in particular, the fans’ treatment of European talisman Rory McIlroy.

Asked if the fans’ behaviour had crossed a line, Rea said: “Well, you’ve 50,000 people here that are really excited and, heck, you could go to a youth soccer game and get some people who say the wrong things.”

Quizzed about the abuse of McIlroy specifically, he added: “I haven’t heard some of that – I’m sure it’s happened.

“It happened when we were in Rome on the other side. Things like that are going to happen and I don’t know what was said. But all I know is golf the engine of good.”

Faced with an angry backlash, Rea defended his comments in a post shared to his LinkedIn account on Wednesday, in which he appeared to compare his critics to the work of the devil.

“I’m personally taking some criticism right now and that comes with the role and just like when I was an umpire I expect it,” he wrote.

“However to the students and PGA members that follow me, know this, I am not bothered. I know who I ultimately serve.

“When I wrote this sermon three years ago I meant it and today I am living it. The truth is still the truth. New level. New devil.”

With pressure mounting on the PGA of America to remove him from office – much as they did when one of his predecessors, Ted Bishop, made sexist remarks about Ian Poulter 11 years ago – Rea has now apologised.

bunkered.co.uk has seen an email sent to the PGA of America’s membership by Rea on Thursday afternoon.

“Let me begin with what we must own,” wrote Rea. “While the competition was spirited – especially with the US team’s rally on Sunday afternoon – some fan behaviour clearly crossed the line. It was disrespectful, inappropriate, and not representative of who we are as the PGA or as PGA of America Golf Professionals. We condemn that behaviour unequivocally.

“What makes our sport great is that we own our bogeys. We certainly own this one. Our CEO Derek Sprague has apologised on our behalf to Erica and Rory McIlroy and to everyone with Ryder Cup Europe.

“I would also like to apologise personally to them and all of you for not representing our association in the best light with some of my comments in the media during the event.

“While it wasn’t my intention, some of my comments were seen in a negative light which reflects poorly on not only myself but also on the PGA of America and for that I truly apologise.”

He added: “Moving forward, we will continue to promote the passioante and respectful support for both teams, and we’ll evaluate ways to more quickly identify and remove those few who discredit the Ryder Cup and the game of golf through personal or derogatory remarks.”

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'.