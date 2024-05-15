Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It has been over five months since Luke Donald was re-appointed as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup match at Bethpage.

For Team USA, however, the wait goes on to appoint a new leader.

The gig is understood to be Tiger Woods’ if he wants it. So far, however, the 15-time major winner has been non-committal on taking the job amid the ongoing strife in the men’s professional game and given his commitments to the PGA Tour as a Player Director.

With the match only 16 months away, a little unease is starting to creep in Stateside as to who will take up the reins from Zach Johnson.

One man who’s not concerned? The PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh.

Speaking on the eve of the PGA Championship at Valhalla – site of the USA’s 2008 Ryder Cup victory – Waugh refused to set a deadline on how long the organisation is prepared to wait for Woods, insisting that he and colleagues are prepared to wait for their man.

“We’ve had conversations for months,” said Waugh. “We’ve also had conversations as the Ryder Cup committee, multiple conversations, about [other] potential captains.

“That’s one of his many superpowers, that ability to sort of tunnel in and he doesn’t do anything that he’s not fully committed to. We totally respect that.

“He’s got a lot on his plate right now. He’s very active, obviously, on the tour side of things. We want to give him and the committee space to decide how it plays out.”

Waugh added: “Everybody has a timeline for this, and I realise you guys want news, but we’ve picked captains later than this. We’ve picked captains earlier than this. Luke Donald was named a year out [for the 2023 match] and they had a pretty good performance, for instance.

“So we think there’s plenty of time and putting an artificial date on is is not something we need to do.

“We’ve committed to continue the conversations. He’s playing in a major this week and we’ll re-engage in the next week or so.

“[But] Bethpage is going to be epic. I really believe it’s gonna be the Ryder Cup of Ryder Cups.”

